OU football: Daniel Parker, Wanya Morris, Kani Walker not warming up ahead of Sooners' season opener vs UTEP

  • Updated
Daniel Parker

Senior tight end Daniel Parker during an open football practice at Everest Indoor Training Center March 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Senior tight end Daniel Parker, senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris and redshirt freshman cornerback Kani Walker are not suited up ahead of No. 9 Oklahoma's season opener against UTEP (0-1) on Saturday in Norman.

Parker, an offseason transfer from Missouri, is listed as OU's No. 2 tight end behind fifth-year senior Brayden Willis on the depth chart. Known primarily for his blocking prowess, Parker made 12 catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns with the Tigers last season.

Morris is in his second season at OU after transferring from Tennessee. He played in six games as a backup last season but was the Sooners' projected starter at right tackle on this season's depth chart.

Walker, a Louisville transfer, played in five games last season and registered one tackle. He is listed as one of the backups to redshirt junior Woodi Washington at cornerback.

The Sooners and Miners kick off at 2:30 on Fox.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

