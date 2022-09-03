OU football: Daniel Parker, Wanya Morris, Kani Walker not warming up ahead of Sooners' season opener vs UTEP

Senior tight end Daniel Parker, senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris and redshirt freshman cornerback Kani Walker are not suited up ahead of No. 9 Oklahoma's season opener against UTEP (0-1) on Saturday in Norman.
Parker, an offseason transfer from Missouri, is listed as OU's No. 2 tight end behind fifth-year senior Brayden Willis on the depth chart. Known primarily for his blocking prowess, Parker made 12 catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns with the Tigers last season.
Morris is in his second season at OU after transferring from Tennessee. He played in six games as a backup last season but was the Sooners' projected starter at right tackle on this season's depth chart.
Walker, a Louisville transfer, played in five games last season and registered one tackle. He is listed as one of the backups to redshirt junior Woodi Washington at cornerback.
The Sooners and Miners kick off at 2:30 on Fox.
