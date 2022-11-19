OU football: Daniel Parker not warming up ahead of Sooners vs Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Senior tight end Daniel Parker is not warming up ahead of the Sooners' Bedlam matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Parker's absence is due to a personal matter, according to OU Insider's Parker Thune. Parker has recorded just four catches for 28 yards this season as the backup to fifth-year senior Brayden Willis.
Word down here on the sideline is that #Sooners TE Daniel Parker will miss tonight’s game due to a personal matter.In other news, Justin Broiles (knee) is warming up like a dude that’s gonna play on his senior night.— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) November 19, 2022
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam was also notably absent from warmups. Gilliam has recorded five tackles this season in a backup role.
Offensive lineman Aaryn Parks and Marcus Alexander and wide receiver J.J. Hester were also absent, while wide receiver Nic Anderson and cornerback Joshua Eaton were present but not suited up.
OU (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) kicks off against the Cowboys (7-4, 5-3) at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
