You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: D.J. Graham exits game, trainers examining Sooners cornerback for concussion, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
D.J. Graham

Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham before the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Update: Graham was spotted on the sideline next to Washington and injured safety Delarrin Turner-Yell during the third quarter.

Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham has exited No. 4 Oklahoma's game against TCU with what could be a concussion, according to OU radio sideline reporter Chris Plank.

Graham had already made one tackle in the game, giving him 20 total on the season. He also has an interception — and a memorable one at that — against Nebraska and one pass breakup to his name in 2021.

If Graham is indeed out for the rest of the game, freshman Billy Bowman and junior Jaden Davis figure to get the majority of the snaps for the Sooners at cornerback. Freshmen Latrell McCutchin and Jordan Mukes and sophomore Joshua Eaton are also in the mix.

Graham's injury further emphasizes OU's lack of cornerback depth, as star redshirt sophomore Woodi Washington remains out with an injury suffered Sept. 11 against Western Carolina. Oklahoma leads TCU 17-7 with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments