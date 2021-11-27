You are the owner of this article.
OU football: D.J. Graham, Drake Stoops warming up; Andrew Raym absent ahead of Sooners vs Oklahoma State in Bedlam

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
D.J. Graham

Freshman cornerback D.J. Graham attempts to intercept the ball during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Editor's Note: Assistant sports editor Austin Curtright contributed to this report.

STILLWATER — Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham and redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops are both warming up ahead of No. 10 Oklahoma's Bedlam game at No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday. Sophomore receiver Brian Darby is also warming up, while sophomore center Andrew Raym did not go through warmups.

Raym exited OU's Nov. 20 win over Iowa State in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury and was replaced by redshirt senior Robert Congel. Raym's absence comes as a surprise after OU coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday he expected the Broken Arrow native would play. He was spotted with a boot on his leg on the sideline before Saturday's game.

Graham exited the game against Iowa State with an undisclosed injury and spent the second half on the sideline in sweats. Riley said Tuesday that Graham would be questionable heading into Bedlam.

Stoops didn't play against Iowa State due to undisclosed reasons but was seen on the field in street clothes during warmups. Darby was not present for the contest against the Cyclones due to undisclosed reasons.

All other players on OU's two deep roster are accounted for ahead of Bedlam, except for offensive lineman Savion Byrd and outside linebacker Clayton Smith — both freshmen who haven't always traveled to road games this season.

The Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) take on the Cowboys (10-1, 7-1) at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. Oklahoma will need a victory to clinch a berth in 2021 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where it would rematch Oklahoma State.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

