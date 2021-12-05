OU football: Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning removed from Sooners' coaching staff directory

Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning is no longer listed on Oklahoma's coaching staff directory. He's now the sixth staffer to be removed from the site following Lincoln Riley's departure to USC on Nov. 28.
Roy Manning has been removed from the OU coaching staff directory.Still there are Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom, Jamar Cain, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley.https://t.co/hZZXTQ31ps— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 5, 2021
The Oklahoman's Ryan Aber reported Sunday that Manning resigned from the Sooners. Manning's future with the team was called into question after he appeared to be recruiting 2022 five-star cornerback Domani Jackson to play for Riley and the Trojans while still on Oklahoma's staff.
After class of 2022 receivers Robert Jennings and Xavion Brice both tweeted that Manning — alongside interim head coach Bob Stoops — had recruiting visits to their homes on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 respectively, Jackson told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins that Manning contacted him on USC’s behalf.
At OU's board of regents meeting on Dec. 2, university president Joseph Harroz said Oklahoma was monitoring Manning's situation, but its main focus was to "go recruit that next OU head football coach."
The Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) will discover their postseason fate during ESPN's Selection Sunday telecast on Dec. 5.
