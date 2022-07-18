OU football: Commissioner Greg Sankey discusses Oklahoma and Texas, more at SEC Media Days

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the media during day one of football Media Days Monday in Atlanta, and the impending arrival of Oklahoma and Texas to the league was a hot topic.
After incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said he was open to negotiating an earlier departure for the two schools last week in Arlington, Sankey was asked about OU and Texas possibly joining before 2025.
“That's not up to me,” Sankey said. “That's about the relationship between Oklahoma, Texas and the Big 12. We are focused on the addition being effective July 1, 2025.”
Sankey also spoke about the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA in 2024, and how the addition of the Sooners and Longhorns were more natural fits geographically. The move also reunites traditional rivals such as Texas-Texas A&M, Texas-Arkansas, and will pit the Sooners against old foes Missouri, the Aggies and the Razorbacks.
“We're in contiguous states, southeast quadrant,” Sankey said. “I do have a few letters about what 'southeast' means. We are in the southeast quadrant of the United States. Those two additions actually restore rivalries. The Texas-Arkansas game last year was pretty special, but that goes back a long way. Obviously Texas and Texas A&M rivalry will be like our in-state rivalries across the league.
“You have Missouri and Oklahoma that are a quarter of the Big Eight that are now part of the Southeastern Conference and the opportunity for Arkansas and Oklahoma to play regularly.”
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin also offered his thoughts regarding USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and OU and Texas joining the SEC Monday.
“I don’t know if it’s a big jump to the Big Ten,” Kiffin said. “But going to the SEC is a whole 'nother animal. It’s a whole different world."
Lane Kiffin on USC/UCLA to Big Ten & OU/Texas to SEC: "I don't know if it's a huge jump to the Big Ten, but going to the SEC is a whole nother animal. It's a whole different world."— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 18, 2022
