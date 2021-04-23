OU football: Cleveland Browns exercise Baker Mayfield's 5th-year option, per ESPN's Jake Trotter

The Cleveland Browns have utilized the fifth-year option on former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.
The Browns have exercised the fifth-year option on QB Baker Mayfield, per source— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 23, 2021
This decision extends Mayfield’s contract with the Browns to 2022, when he will make $18.86 million.
Ranking 10th in the NFL in QBR, the former Sooner and No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft shepherded Cleveland to a 11-5 season under his 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
With 263 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff victory, 48-37, since 1995.
Additionally, Mayfield is eligible for an extension, which Cleveland could discuss with him later this offseason.
Correction: This story was updated at 10:31 a.m. April 23 to correct the Cleveland Brown’s regular season record.
