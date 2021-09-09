You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb makes touchdown catch, racks up 104 yards in Dallas Cowboys' loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former OU receiver and 2019 Biletnikoff Award runner-up CeeDee Lamb got his second NFL season off to a strong start Thursday night despite his Dallas Cowboys' 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the first game of the 2021 NFL season, Lamb hauled in Dallas’ first touchdown near the end of the first quarter off a 22-yard reception. Lamb ended the first half with four receptions, 58 yards and the lone score.

After returning from COVID-19 protocols on Sept. 2, Lamb had some costly drops throughout the game. However, he bounced back with a vital reception late in the fourth quarter, converting on a third-down for 31-yards. Lamb finished the game with seven receptions and 104 yards.

Lamb played at OU from 2017-19, finishing his Sooners career with 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns before being drafted No. 17 overall by Dallas in 2020. Lamb and the Cowboys’ next game will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:25 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS.

