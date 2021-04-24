OU football: Caleb Williams shines amid Spencer Rattler’s 1st spring game as starter

Caleb Williams is still supposed to be in high school, but don’t tell him that.
The former five-star prospect and current early enrollee freshman looked poised beyond 19 years old going against Oklahoma’s defense in the Sooners’ 2021 spring game on Saturday. From the start he saw the field well, his first live play at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium being a first down carry for 18 yards.
Caleb Williams' first Spring Game play as a Sooner is a big gain.
Before a 25 percent capacity crowd of 22,700, Williams completed 10-of-11 passes for 99 yards and carried six times for 61 yards. Near the end of the first half, he found walk-on H-back Jackson Sumlin in the end zone for the lone touchdown pass in the game, stealing the show from the other talented quarterbacks on OU’s roster.
TOUCHDOWN #Sooners! Caleb Williams finds Jackson Sumlin in the end zone for the 12-yard score.
Red 33 | White 13
“I thought he was pretty decisive on the day,” head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “You guys hear me use that word all the time when referencing quarterbacks, but that's, I think, so important at that position, and I thought he had one of the most decisive days that he probably had all spring out there today. He just kind of felt calm and in control, really the whole time. I thought he made good decisions, made some pretty good throws, got the ball out of his hands.”
The Sooners’ white-clad offense went on to defeat its red-wearing defense, 30-29, across two 15 minute halves. Williams led another touchdown drive in the second period, capped by junior running back Eric Gray’s 19-yard scoring sprint.
Alongside Williams, sophomore Spencer Rattler got his first spring game experience as OU’s starter after the 2020 contest was canceled due to COVID-19. He wasn’t his sharpest, completing just six of 14 passes, but he still managed to rack up 116 yards.
Walk-on freshman Ben Harris, a former local standout at Midwest City’s Carl Albert High School, was the third quarterback to see action. He completed all six of his attempts for 42 yards, at one point surpassing both Rattler and Williams in passing. Redshirt freshman Micah Bowens, an offseason Penn State transfer, also entered, going 4-for-5 on passing for 26 yards.
But none of OU’s other passers shined as bright as Williams, who showed he was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class for a reason. Despite not playing his senior season and moving from Washington, D.C. to Norman in October, he forged through remote online schooling to be with the Sooners and prepare in advance. That decision has observably paid dividends.
“He's kind of in that phase now, and he's getting to the point where he has, for the most part, a pretty good idea of obviously what people are doing on plays, and he's starting to see and understand it more,” Riley said. “But it's just reps, it's time together, it's time that he and any other player in our program spend outside of here on it, and the more you put into it, the faster it comes.”
Learning the quarterback position is especially time-taxing at Oklahoma, which behind Riley’s powerful offense delivered a Heisman Trophy winner or finalist from 2017-2019 and boasts the 2021 favorite in Rattler. Previous winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and even Rattler sat out at least one season after arriving at OU before earning the starting job.
Perhaps Mayfield and Murray could have started immediately had transfer rules allowed then, but Rattler gained invaluable experience sitting behind Jalen Hurts in 2019. Williams is likely destined for the same fate during the 2021 season, backing up Rattler as he leads OU in a national championship pursuit, barring injury or other unforeseen complications.
“I'd say my role with him, I feel like I'm the big brother,” Rattler said of shepherding Williams, later comparing their relationship to his with Hurts two seasons ago. “I feel like he looks off me and learns from me... I just try to set the tone on the field and set the example.”
In fact, Williams’ arrival has an eerie similarity to Rattler’s, as noticed by sixth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly, who has played with all the aforementioned OU quarterbacks. In short, Kelly described Williams as talented and someone he hopes to spend more time around. He also said he’s glad Rattler and Williams are both in Norman and not another school.
Senior safety Dellarin Turner-Yell labeled Williams a special player who’s poised to make an impact in seasons to come. Fans got a good glimpse Saturday of exactly what Turner-Yell was saying. It may be another season before Williams’ potential is realized, but after how his OU career started, it appears he’s on the right track to lead the Sooners in the future.
“I thought for the first time out there, and kind of in that moment, I thought he did a nice job,” Riley said. “And he's still got so many things to clean up and learn as we go forward, but I think he certainly has the ability to do a lot of things well, and showed some of those things today.”
