OU football: Caleb Williams plays ‘Houdini’ with 6 magical touchdowns in No. 4 Sooners’ 52-21 rout of Texas Tech

Like a rabbit sprung out of a hat, Caleb Williams slipped past a headhunting defender, shimmied through a gap in his offensive line, sprinted out to his right, soared into the air and slung a pass to the back of the end zone where a wide open Mario Williams waited.
The freshman quarterback known as “Superman” has taken the college football world by storm in recent weeks, saving Oklahoma from certain doom against Texas before leading wins over TCU and Kansas. However, during a Halloween eve showdown with Texas Tech, Williams’ dominant performance saw him likened to another larger-than-life character.
“Houdini gets out of it,” former OU defensive lineman Dusty Dvoracek said after the play on the ABC telecast, astonished by the enchanting escapability the former five-star recruit exhibited in the first quarter against the Red Raiders on Saturday.
And that was only his opening act.
Superman ➡️ Super Mario. #OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @MarioWill00 pic.twitter.com/X5bqaG4FBH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Behind Williams’ wizardry, No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) rolled to a 52-21 victory over Texas Tech (2-4, 5-4) before 82,732 fans at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, extending a nation-leading 17-game winning streak. The young magician, who doesn’t turn 20 years old for 19 more days, completed 23-of-30 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns, breaking school records left and right.
Williams became the first OU true freshman with five touchdown passes in a game, and joined former Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as the only Sooners quarterbacks with six touchdowns and no interceptions in a contest. Upon his curtain call in the fourth quarter he’d tied Landry Jones, a redshirt freshman in 2009, for the freshman single-game touchdown record and was just 16 passing yards shy of Jones’ freshman single-game passing record. His showing wasn’t just a simple card trick either.
“It’s definitely something that's unprecedented, at least from my perspective,” said redshirt senior defensive lineman and team captain Isaiah Thomas. “I’ve never seen nothin’ like it. I know they call him ‘Superman’ and all that, but I called him ‘Houdini’ today, because he was making some stuff happen that I didn’t think was able to happen.”
After OU went three-and-out on its first possession, Williams settled into the stage he continues to shine on like a seasoned veteran. He mystified opposing tacklers with a spin move early in the downfield march and later threw the back-corner touchdown pass to Mario Williams.
IT balling out early. pic.twitter.com/spKHvepMeJ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Two possessions later, Williams showcased his full bag of tricks, spinning out of a potential safety one play, then standing tall in the pocket and firing a 36-yard strike to Mario Williams on another. The drive ended with Williams’ 8-yard touchdown pass to senior H-back Brayden Willis, where he again eluded the Red Raiders’ defense to put Oklahoma up 21-7.
October 30, 2021
What a throw by Caleb Williams. 🎯What a catch by Mario Williams. 😱#OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @MarioWill00 pic.twitter.com/Db5ZhdhSIW— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Caleb Williams does it again. 🤯This time he finds Brayden Willis to push OU's lead to 21-7.#OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @Bwillis_11 pic.twitter.com/EKSyJp7hmZ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
“There's some things just for him that he does at a young age that are really impressive,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “He's got a good calm demeanor about the game. He’s done a good job in scramble situations here early in the season. He does a good job not getting too high or too low. I think there's a certain feel that he has on some things that are good, and I would expect to continue to get better.
“There's a lot of things as a young player that he's doing at a high level, no question about it. It's impressive to see his poise and the way he approaches it without having had all the experience in the world, there's a lot of positives and a lot to build on.”
Against the 77th-ranked passing defense in the country, Williams also tossed a pair of touchdown passes to sophomore receiver Marvin Mims, who finished with four catches for 135 yards. Mims’ effort complemented a touchdown by redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops and Mario Williams’ five receptions for 100 yards.
While the Sooners’ passing game thrived, their ground game wasn’t effective Saturday, only recording 72 yards. Despite that, Williams helped OU maintain a streak of 12 games with at least 38 points against Texas Tech, it’s longest against any opponent in program history.
“You can kind of tell that the whole offense was just kind of clicking today… but as a whole, Caleb has performed great,” Mims said. “He's been thrown into the fire. (At) Oklahoma, being a quarterback here isn't easy... but he's played great. I'm proud of him, I'm happy for him and he's gonna keep succeeding in life.”
For his final act, Williams evaded pressure again and rolled right, finding junior H-back Austin Stogner for his sixth and final score. After tossing touchdowns to five different receivers, Williams was relieved by redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite who was replaced by Williams after struggling against Texas.
Following a standing ovation from fans, Rattler unleashed a 42-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Brian Darby for the final score of the night. Williams was among several who celebrated with him when he returned to the sideline.
“The cool thing is, those two are really happy for each other and have pushed each other,” Riley said. “On a great team, that’s what you gotta have.”
Thanks to his latest act beneath one of college football’s brightest spotlights, Williams’ Heisman Trophy odds continue to ascend from hocus pocus to a real possibility. His chances jumped from +1400 to +800 after Saturday’s game, according to DraftKings.
Regardless of his award potential, Williams finds himself leading an undefeated team with national championship aspirations this season, and a bright future with him under center. After the Sooners’ bye week, the teenage “Houdini” will face his toughest challenges in Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State. Saturday’s performance indicates Williams might have just enough Sooner Magic to escape those matchups unscathed.
“He was making a way out of nowhere,” Thomas said. “I was impressed by his performance. What makes it so exciting is that he's only a freshman. I think that's exciting because he has a lot to learn, a lot to grow on and he can only get better, because he's definitely not at his peak. But for him to be where he's at as a freshman is really impressive. I can't say that for a lot of freshmen that I've seen play that position, so he's a special kid, man.”
