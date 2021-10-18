OU football: Caleb Williams named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after 5 touchdowns in 1st start

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Caleb Williams, Oklahoma#Big12FB Offensive Player of the Week🏈Williams completed 18 of 23 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, and ran nine times for 66 yards, including a 41-yard score.Details ➡️https://t.co/uEZRTmoMMS pic.twitter.com/d8GP9BZqoQ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 18, 2021
Williams completed 18-of-23 passes and totaled 295 yards and four touchdowns during the Sooners’ 52-31 win over TCU Saturday. His 261 passing yards in the first half set an OU record for the most by a true freshman quarterback in a half. He also added 66 rushing yards, including a 41-yard touchdown on the ground.
The former five-star recruit became the first true freshman to start for OU since current assistant coach Cale Gundy 1990. He also became the fifth true freshman to ever start a game for the Sooners.
Oklahoma takes on Kansas at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Lawrence, Kansas on ESPN.
