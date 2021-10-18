You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Caleb Williams named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after 5 touchdowns in 1st start

Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. 

Williams completed 18-of-23 passes and totaled 295 yards and four touchdowns during the Sooners’ 52-31 win over TCU Saturday. His 261 passing yards in the first half set an OU record for the most by a true freshman quarterback in a half. He also added 66 rushing yards, including a 41-yard touchdown on the ground. 

The former five-star recruit became the first true freshman to start for OU since current assistant coach Cale Gundy 1990. He also became the fifth true freshman to ever start a game for the Sooners.

Oklahoma takes on Kansas at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Lawrence, Kansas on ESPN. 

