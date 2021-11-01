You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Caleb Williams, Mario Williams earn Big 12 weekly honors after Sooners' 52-21 win over Texas Tech

Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams looks to throw during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and freshman wide receiver Mario Williams garnered Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors, respectively, the Big 12 announced on Monday. 

Caleb Williams completed 23-of-30 passes for an Oklahoma true-freshman record of 402 passing yards and six touchdowns in the Sooners’ 52-21 win over Texas Tech (5-4, 2-2 Big 12) Saturday. The Washington, D.C., native is the third OU player in history – behind former Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray – to have six touchdown passes without an interception.

Caleb Williams, who’s started three games since sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched, has 14 touchdown passes, one interception and a 203.7 passing efficiency on the season. 

Mario Williams caught a team-high five passes for a career-mark of 100 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma’s win over the Red Raiders. The freshman wide receiver had the Sooners’ first touchdown of the game on a 22-yard reception. That score marked Mario Willams’ third of the season. 

Following its bye week, Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) heads to Waco, Texas, on Nov. 13 for a showdown with No. 14 Baylor (7-1, 5-0) at a time to be determined.

