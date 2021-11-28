OU football: Caleb Williams falls short; 'going to grow a lot' from Sooners' loss to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Caleb Williams settled alone on Oklahoma’s bench.
The true freshman quarterback, just minutes earlier, had poised the Sooners for a potential game-winning score after his 50-yard scramble put them deep inside Oklahoma State’s territory. But, after numerous failed end zone shots and a final sack, the former five-star recruit came up short.
After the Washington, D.C., native was sacked by Cowboy defensive lineman Collin Oliver, large portions of 54,990 fans stormed Boone Pickens Field in No. 10 OU’s 37-33 loss to No. 7 OSU on Saturday night. Somberly, Williams jogged back into the locker room with tears dripping down his face as he became the first quarterback under coach Lincoln Riley to fail to reach a Big 12 Championship.
“This game was full of highs and lows. He’s emotional right now,” senior H-back Jeremiah Hall, who led the team with four catches for 76 yards, said of Williams. “I told him to keep his head up. He’s having a tough time right now, a lot of pressure on a young guy. The weight of the world on his shoulders.”
Williams finished 20-of-39 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns in Oklahoma’s (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) first loss to the Cowboys (11-1, 8-1) in the Lincoln Riley era on Saturday night. The Washington, D.C. native struggled mightily in the second half, where he was just 6-of-18 for 43 yards and a fumble, leading the Sooners’ offense to zero points.
Despite the loss, which upended OU’s College Football Playoff hopes, Williams was provided an opportunity to learn and improve moving forward.
“He did the best he could,” said redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks, who ran for 139 yards on 22 carries. “He’s going to grow a lot from this and he’s going to be a lot better player. It’s going to take some poise for him to come back and he will come back so I can’t wait to see.”
The 6-foot-1 freshman looked positioned to return to the “Superman” form he displayed against Texas on Oct. 9, where he led a 21-point comeback. His first-half performance against Oklahoma State — 14-of-21 for 219 yards and three touchdowns — appeared promising, but he couldn’t lead a fourth-quarter comeback despite three chances to take the lead.
Williams, who made just his sixth-career start, posted his third consecutive game completing under 52 percent of his passes, while taking a combined 13 sacks and leading OU to a 1-2 record in that span.
However, in the third quarter, when Oklahoma’s defense caused two turnovers, allowed zero points and helped gain a 33-24 advantage with the offense faltering, Williams displayed a maturity beyond his first-year designation. He returned to Oklahoma’s sideline and sparked conversation with its defense, including senior defensive lineman and team captain Isaiah Thomas.
“Just give me the ball back, we’ll do the best we can to get the job done,” Thomas recalled Williams saying.
Williams’ culmination of leadership and never-give-up attitude makes Riley proud of his performance, despite the outcome.
“He fought his guts out, man,” Riley said. “I thought he did a lot of really good things. Made a lot of plays, made a lot of great throws, had the run at the end. This whole stretch will be very valuable for him going forward. He’ll learn so much and (he’s) not afraid of the moment and made a ton of big plays. I’m proud of the way he played. Always have some things leaving any game that you want back. Like a lot of our guys, he was a warrior.”
Williams found early success with his H-backs — Hall, senior Brayden Willis and junior Austin Stogner — who combined for 166 yards. Willis and Stogner, who both scored a touchdown, grabbed highlight catches in the endzone that were among Williams’ best throws of the game.
But when Williams’ shortcomings came in the second half, it was a reminder to Sooners fans of an otherwise disappointing season. Spencer Rattler, the preseason Heisman favorite, was replaced by the freshman, who experienced highs and lows through multiple games decided by single digits.
In a season that virtually became Williams’ learning year, different from the national championship hopes Oklahoma originally possessed, he gave flashes of a future Heisman contender, which Riley has developed in the past. Perhaps a final strong performance in likely the Alamo Bowl, with chances at a New Year’s Six bout, will provide Williams momentum heading into his first full season as the starter.
“He’s a great player. He’s matured a lot,” Brooks said. “… He’s going to come back even better and I can’t wait to see it.”
