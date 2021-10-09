You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Caleb Williams enters game for Spencer Rattler as Sooners trail Texas in Red River Showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams rolls around during the game against Western Carolina on Sept. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

DALLAS — Freshman Caleb Williams has replaced Spencer Rattler in Oklahoma's Red River Showdown matchup against Texas.

On his first drive, Williams led the Sooners to the red zone, where they came away with a 35-yard field goal from redshirt junior Gabe Brkic. On Oklahoma's previous possession, Rattler fumbled after leading OU to the Longhorn's 44-yard line. Rattler is of 8-of-15 on the day for 111 yards and an interception.

So far, Williams is 2-of-5 for 32 yards. He also has a 66-yard rushing touchdown. The Washington D.C. native was the No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class.

In Oklahoma's 16-13 win over West Virginia on Sept. 26, fans called for Rattler's benching after he tossed an interception in the second quarter. He addressed that moment an interview with ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski on College GameDay on Saturday.

The Sooners currently trail Texas 38-20 at halftime.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

