OU football: Brothers Dasan McCullough, an Indiana transfer, Daeh, a 4-star safety, commit to Sooners

Former Indiana outside linebacker Dasan McCullough announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday night, alongside his brother, Daeh, a 2023 safety recruit who flipped his commitment from Cincinnati.
Boomer. #COMMITTED #OUDNA🧬 pic.twitter.com/lAcLuEFY9W— 5 (@daeh2023) December 13, 2022
Done Deal. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/dMMoqZ1j0J— Dasan Mccullough (@Dasan2022) December 13, 2022
The brothers took visits to Norman last weekend. Their father, Deland, is the running backs coach at Notre Dame.
A freshman for the Hoosiers in 2022, Dasan made 48 total tackles with four sacks in 11 games. He announced he'd enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound defender was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also ranked the No. 75 player nationally and is the No. 9 player in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings.
Daeh, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, is the No. 349-ranked recruit in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports. He committed to the Bearcats on June 4.
From 2018-20, Deland coached running backs for Kansas City in the NFL, where he worked with Jay Valai, who's now OU's cornerbacks coach. Valai was a defensive quality control coach for Kansas City in 2018.
Dasan is Oklahoma's third transfer commitment, joining tight end Austin Stogner and defensive lineman Jacob Lacey. Daeh is OU's 23rd commitment of the 2023 class and sixth defensive back, joining Jacobe Johnson, Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner, Erik McCarty and Kendel Dolby.
