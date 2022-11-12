OU football: Brent Venables wants 'hurting' Sooners to 'be pissed' and 'do something about it' after West Virginia loss

Brent Venables’ vexation crescendoed to “whatever the highest number is on the frustration Richter scale,” as West Virginia bled the final 6:24 off the clock and chipped in a 25-yard field goal to finish a backbreaking upset of his Sooners.
Moments earlier, Oklahoma’s first-year head coach trotted out kicker Zach Schmit to attempt a go-ahead 46-yard field goal against the freezing wind and rain. OU could’ve tried to convert a fourth-and-2 opportunity instead, but Venables said afterward he held no confidence his players would execute given their inefficiencies throughout the game.
Schmit’s kick ricocheted off the right upright and the Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) didn’t receive another offensive chance as the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) won 23-20, conquering Oklahoma for the first time in Morgantown and overall since 2008. OU and its coach soaked beneath a torrential downpour in yet another loss that hit like a magnitude 10 earthquake.
“I know these guys, and again, they're young guys and they're hurting right now,” Venables told reporters in Morgantown. “They're really hurting, and at some point in time, we gotta be pissed as well and do something about it, all of us. ... We gotta play better, we gotta play smarter, gotta be more efficient, and again, I thought West Virginia did a great job today, but I thought Oklahoma beat Oklahoma today.”
The Sooners’ first possession ended with a Schmit miss from 54 yards, and his 32-yarder to open the scoring at 9:42 in the second quarter came after OU squandered an opportunity for more.
Tight end Brayden Willis was wide open for a 6-yard touchdown reception, but wide receiver Theo Wease was flagged for offensive pass interference while blocking because Willis caught the pass beyond the line of scrimmage. The score was negated and the Sooners were forced to kick.
Two drives later, a mangeable fourth-and-1 became fourth-and-6 after a false start by center Andrew Raym, and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t hit Willis to move the chains. OU also failed to convert a fourth-and-3 in the third quarter and finished 1-for-11 on third down.
“That’s without a doubt the most frustrating part of it,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Situationally, with Dillon at quarterback, up to this point, we had been really good and for whatever reason we found ways to not be good today. And that’s going to fall back on me but we did not do a good job situationally and that’s ended up what cost us.”
The Sooners also wasted a sterling performance from running back Eric Gray, who carried 25 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Gray didn’t receive the ball when Oklahoma went three-and-out on its first drive of the fourth quarter, nor a chance to get two yards at the end when his team needed it most.
Through the air, Gabriel completed just 17-of-28 passes for 190 yards, his longest throw a 67-yarder to wide receiver Marvin Mims in the second quarter. However, the possession before that play, Mims dropped a potential 46-yard touchdown catch due to cold, wet hands.
“Easy points on the board that we missed out on,” Mims said. “Other than that, the running game’s looking great. Pass game, sometimes it’s there, sometimes it’s not. Not really much else to say.”
Meanwhile, OU’s defense benefitted from an interception by linebacker Danny Stutsman and a fumble recovery by defensive tackle Jordan Kelley, but also recorded costly penalties.
In the third quarter, defensive end R Mason Thomas was flagged for a facemask while sacking Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene that negated the tackle for loss. West Virginia scored a touchdown eight plays later.
Defensive tackle Gracen Halton went offsides on the Mountaineers’ touchdown drive to open the fourth quarter and tackle Josh Ellison kept WVU alive on its final drive with another neutral zone infraction.
“We had a couple of freshmen make some mistakes at critical times,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said, noting the first two penalties. “But that’s part of the growing process. You wish it didn’t come down as accentuated as it does, but it did. Again, every play has a life of its own and every play is as important as the other play.”
On Halton’s play, cornerback C.J. Coldon intercepted Greene’s free shot to the end zone before a West Virginia player barreled into him after the play. The referees picked up the initial flag and Venables said afterward he didn’t agree with their decision to repeal the penalty.
Throughout, Greene had his way with the Sooners, throwing for 138 yards, running for 114 and recording three total touchdowns. OU’s defensive line initially pressured Mountaineers starter JT Daniels, getting two sacks in the first half, but none in the second half once Greene took command.
West Virginia, which entered play tops in the Big 12 in fourth down conversion percentage, went 4-for-5 against the Sooners and OU's opponents are 9-for-11 on fourth down tries in the past three games.
"It was a tough, hard-fought loss," said linebacker Dashaun White, who finished with 11 tackles. "We didn’t execute at a high enough level to win on the road. Still have some growing to do."
On special teams, safety Billy Bowman provided the lone bright spot with an 88-yard fumbled extra point return right before halftime. Not so positively, wide receiver Trevon West notched a kick catch interference in the first quarter and OU surrendered a fourth-and-4 conversion on a fake punt in the third.
Combine those errors with Schmit’s two misses and the Sooners left West Virginia cold, wet and frustrated.
“At some point you gotta get tired of losing,” Bowman said. “You can’t keep coming out here and keep doing the same things. We only have one choice: Go back to work. We only got two games left for sure, so go back to work and we just gotta find a way to make sure we’re on the other side of what we were today.”
Already without safety Key Lawrence and cornerback Jaden Davis due to injuries, the Sooners lost defensive back Justin Broiles and Raym against the Mountaineers.
As the Sooners’ roster crumbles, Oklahoma State hopes to have starting quarterback Spencer Sanders back at full strength for Bedlam next Saturday in Norman. OU, still scrapping for bowl eligibility, has plenty of pain to internalize and repurpose as motivation before facing its in-state foe.
“I think everybody in that locker room is hurting right now,” Lebby said. “We’ve got to get them back up, gotta get us back up, and find a way to go fight our butt off on Saturday and win Bedlam. I think everybody also understands the importance of this game coming up on Saturday, a week from today. Our guys will fight and scratch and put us in a position to be able to go win.”
Editor’s note: The Daily’s football coverage for Oklahoma’s game vs. West Virginia was written remotely from Norman.
