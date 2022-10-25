OU football: Brent Venables speaks on D.J. Graham's move to receiver, Sooners' upcoming 5-game challenge

OU Twitter lit up two weeks ago when cornerback D.J. Graham announced he was moving to wide receiver ahead of the Sooners’ game against Kansas.
Graham, who signed with Oklahoma as a three-star athlete in 2020, registered over 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns during his career at Keller Central High School.
He made 12 starts at cornerback for OU in 2021, registering 36 tackles, two pass deflections and a one-handed interception against Nebraska that became one of the most recognized plays in college football last season. That play provided Graham some semblance of his beloved receiver position.
In 2022, Graham tallied just 14 tackles and two pass deflections while playing in a reserve role in the games before his position change was announced.
“My understanding — and D.J. and his dad and I visited (about) this when I got here, briefly — he was signed as an athlete with the opportunity to play either side, and (the previous coaching staff) preferred him to try defense,” head coach Brent Venables said Monday. “He said he'd give it a try. His love is on offense and at receiver, so he asked if he could move back.”
With Graham now on offense, Oklahoma’s secondary is headlined by starting cornerbacks Woodi Washington and Jaden Davis. Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon has emerged as a valuable backup with interceptions against Texas and Kansas.
At safety, junior Key Lawrence and redshirt senior Justin Broiles have shouldered most of the snaps with sophomore starter Billy Bowman still recovering from a leg injury suffered Oct. 1 against TCU. Venables was asked about Bowman’s availability Monday but a return date remains uncertain.
“He's just trying to get healthy,” Venables said. “And so that's one of those things, when you deal with a non surgical injury, everybody's a little bit different — how they heal, and how their rehab goes. Billy attacks. If anything, you gotta slow Billy down. Incredibly prideful, really tough, anxious to get back on the field, great worker. Sometimes for him, less is more because he'll he'll push himself to exhaustion, and as you know, you gotta kind of stay within the framework of the rehab. So we're hopeful he'll get back sooner rather than later.
“As of today, I don't have an exact date for his return. He's running around and trying to get in shape and trying to, again, have the kind of stability that he needs and the confidence that goes along with that too. As you progress through that rehab, you're continuing to push the limits, if you will, and start to do more and more things that are more football-like, so trying to get comfortable with that.”
‘It’s gonna take everybody’
Oklahoma has struggled to play consistent football in Venables’ first season at the helm.
The Sooners haven’t strung together multiple complete performances since defeating UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska early on during its nonconference slate. Venables said Tuesday his team has an opportunity to change that during the upcoming second half of the season.
“We’ve got a five-game stretch here, very challenging,” Venables said. “The challenge for our guys is to finish with no regrets, have an opportunity to win every game and certainly we could lose every game. It's gonna take everybody being completely, totally committed to doing their best. And it's not gonna be easy.”
While Oklahoma has been unpredictable week to week in 2022, Venables said he wouldn’t have it any other way and that’s how the sport of football goes.
“You can't cheat this game,” Venables said. “This game will reward you for precision, for your work, for your grind. What you do in the dark, it will reward you for that and it'll punish you for mistakes. Whether we're 6-0, I probably would say the same thing as I stand here and look at the schedule sitting in front of us. So that doesn't surprise me and it is not maddening. That's this profession. That's this game. And that's why I've always had great, great respect (for it).”
Venables made no excuses, saying when the Sooners are healthy they have all they need to compete on a consistent basis.
Sooners self-evaluating
Venables said Oklahoma not only had the chance to heal some players during the bye week, but also a great opportunity to self-evaluate where his team stood through seven games.
The Sooners practiced just three times during their week off, including a padded scrimmage Thursday between players on both the two-deep and three-deep rosters to evaluate their development at the midpoint of the season.
“(We looked at), from a self-scout standpoint, the things that we need to continue to work on and improve,” Venables said. “Scheme, fundamentally, personnel, different packages, things that from a tendency standpoint, you can lose in the minutiae of a season. So we had an opportunity to look at that as well, both sides of the ball got a chance to look at each other, and had an opportunity to get guys refreshed on mind, body and spirit, which is very important.”
Venables, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof all took the bye week to dive deep into OU’s film and search for any helpful information ahead of its matchup against Iowa State on Saturday. The first-year head coach said he still can’t point to one thing to explain Oklahoma’s struggles.
“A lot of inconsistency,” Venables said about what he saw. “I think when we've had our moments of weakness, it's because of a lot of things, it's not just one thing. Whether it's fundamentals, it's a technique, it's being out of position because we're trying to do too much. Bad play calls, pre-snap penalties, turnovers, not making layups, overthrowing, dropping balls, you can go down the list.
“We've had some personnel issues, some injuries at different times and everybody's gotta be prepared. You’ve got to be ready because you don't know when your opportunity is gonna come and that's the message to all of our two and three deep guys and our young guys.”
