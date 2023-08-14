'Physicality has been good': Brent Venables impressed with Sooners' intensity through 9 fall practices

Brent Venables’ baritone voice drummed through the rain Monday as he stood in the middle of OU’s huddle.
“Chasing excellence today, chasing excellence today, chasing excellence today,” the Sooners’ coach energetically repeated to his group.
Chasing excellence today‼️@CoachVenables | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/tO2phAN91p— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 14, 2023
There was no shortage of intensity nine days into fall camp at the rugby fields as Venables animatedly worked with his linebackers. One of the items on his agenda was showing them how to shove off linemen by using blocking pads.
Post-practice, Venables scoffed at the idea of his camp being any less physical this year compared to 2022.
"I don’t see that,” Venables said. “We have the exact same amount of live plays that we had a year ago. … We might have less time on the field, but we have the same amount of plays. (We’ve been) being more efficient, getting in and out of periods quicker … but the physicality has been good."
Venables was pleased with his group’s effort Saturday during OU’s first full scrimmage, but noted there was still much to improve upon after 114 plays. Highlights included freshman linebacker Taylor Heim, who secured an interception and was forced to run after practice by veteran Danny Stutsman.
A week out from the start of classes, the Sooners will dissect film from the exhibition before hitting the field for another full scrimmage on Wednesday and a shorter one focused primarily on game-like situations later this week.
“Incredibly competitive, all good on good work,” Venables said. “Still working on developing depth charts and seeing who can play consistently, who knows what to do and plays fast and aggressively and (helps develop) the team. I like our leadership.”
As he evaluates video and experiences practice, beyond improving OU’s efficiency in critical areas, Venables isn’t looking for anything much different from his group than he did last season. The high expectations that come with playing for OU and himself remain the same.
“I want to see the improvement in the areas that we're looking for,” Venables said. “Obviously there's expectations on how we do what we do and so you're always managing that; … how they get on and off the field, how their body language is with our coaches.
“A coach's job is not to make you happy, a coach's job is to make you better and I want coaches to go all the way to strain guys right now. You develop that mindset too, intensity and passion, that's all part of the game. And managing your emotions is incredibly important for the players, having poise in those tough moments. So I’m looking at everything, both pre and post snap, scheme, and again, (on the) sidelines, all of those things.”
High praise for Anthony
Venables was impressed with junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who made some “big plays” during practice and in the scrimmage.
The Michigan transfer could be a pivotal playmaker, as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and quarterback Dillon Gabriel look for help from the receivers’ room that is struggling for depth.
“He's done well,” Venables said. “Gaining more and more confidence every day that he practices. (Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones) has done a nice job of getting him involved and teaching him how to play fast and utilize his skill set, and be competitive in tough situations. Third down, third in medium … you’ve got to make plays. … He’s had a nice camp.”
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold has also been excited about Anthony’s work ethic during the offseason and into camp.
“He looks really good now and looks a lot more comfortable with what he's doing,” Arnold said. “I'm not saying he wasn't confident in the spring, but when you transfer into a new system it takes time to learn, but I feel like this spring and in the summer he's worked his butt off and he's looked really good so far.”
Injury/player availability updates
After missing all but three games in 2022 due to several injuries, redshirt freshman defensive back Jayden Rowe is working to get back on the field.
“He's doing good,” Venables said. “He had some minor bumps and tweaks. He’s really had that since he's been here and been snake bit in that way like a handful of guys. So when he's out and available, and as I said before, your best ability is your availability and he's got all the ability in the world.
“He's got to keep it out here on the field, because when he is a sponge, he plays hard. He's incredibly competitive, really smart. He's big and long and fast. So, hopefully we keep him healthy and bring him along to help us.”
Freshman running back Daylan Smothers, who missed a few practices last week, was present and participated in drills on Monday, while defensive linemen sophomore R Mason Thomas and freshman Taylor Wein and redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk worked off to the side.