OU football: Brent Venables' Sooners establish an 'identity' while leaving 'thumbprints' on Nebraska in historic rout

LINCOLN, Neb. — Brent Venables made a bold declaration as he stood on Tom Osborne Field Saturday, less than one hour from Oklahoma’s matchup with scuffling Nebraska.
“Make no mistake, when we leave today, we’re gonna have our thumbprint as a program all over this place, good or bad,” he said. “And the beauty of it all is that our guys get to make those decisions. It’s a choice on what they want to be about.”
OU’s head coach was answering a question from Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft about what he wished the identity of his defense to be, but he extended his response to include the entire team. Fast forward through 60 minutes of dominant football, and he circled back to that word — identity — twice in the opening moments of his postgame press conference.
“It’s about the identity of our football team. But make no mistake when we leave today we’re going to have our thumbprint all over this place.”@JennyTaft catches up with @OU_Football Head Coach Brent Venables about the Sooners game plan ahead of today ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r1Lu7LaRjp— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) embarrassed the Huskers (1-3) 49-14 before 87,161 at Memorial Stadium, closing nonconference play with a performance that helped define its identity going forward.
When Nebraska put OU’s back against the wall early, the Sooners chose to respond, with players on both offense and defense giving it their all. Oklahoma ultimately left Lincoln with a win that indicated it possesses better resolve than past teams, which will be key in its quest to return to the Big 12 Championship in December.
““I love the way we're developing, again, our leadership and our mindset and these guys are super, super hungry,” Venables said. “They want you to coach them hard. I see, like, they are literally sitting on the edge of their seat in every meeting. I can't say it any more clearly and truthfully. And when we go to practice, it's the same thing. We coach them really hard, we hold them accountable, but they receive it.”
OU appeared in trouble when quarterback Casey Thompson, a Texas transfer and the son of former Sooners passer Charles Thompson, led Nebraska on a six-play, 77-yard drive for an early 7-0 lead.
Not long after, the defensive starters were huddled around an animated Venables on the sideline as he challenged them to counter. In response, OU didn’t allow Nebraska to score again until around three minutes remained in the fourth quarter.
Venables different bro! After the 1st TD. He was LIVID! pic.twitter.com/L7h68m53qs— Cole🏌🏽 (@__CF7) September 17, 2022
“”They averaged just under two yards a play the rest of the half, so I'm glad that happened,” Venables said. “Because I believe that you develop a lot; you develop an identity, you develop a mindset, you develop through some failure and adversity, and that's how you grow and improve. Nobody likes that that happened in a Sooner uniform, but you need that to happen.”
Gabriel provided the spark OU needed on the ensuing possession with a 61-yard touchdown run. It was the longest jaunt of his college career, surpassing a 44-yarder he ripped off against Bethune-Cookman last season at Central Florida.
.@_dillongabriel_ was 𝙢𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙣’ ⚡️📺 FOX | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/yME9trBAtx— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 17, 2022
Oklahoma quarterbacks of the wishbone era always used their legs to challenge historic rival Big Red. Jack Mildren ran for 130 yards and two scores in the 1971 Game of the Century. In the 1987 Game of The Century II, Charles Thompson scampered for 126 yards.
But Saturday’s play was “uncommon effort” — one of Venables’ favorite mantras — from the downfield blockers and Gabriel, a strong-armed left-hander known more for his sizzling deep throws than blazing speed.
“We find ourselves in a third down situation and he makes an unbelievable play,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Guys (are) straining on the perimeter to be able to go give him a chance to go finish and score, so that was what got us going and that was great to see.
“When he got over to the phone, I said, ‘You need oxygen?’ and he said, ‘I’ll tell you in a sec.’”
Bolstered by right tackle Wanya Morris’ return from an off-field issue, the Sooners produced 312 rushing yards, their most since they had 339 against Texas last season. A consistent offensive line and bruising run game will be all the more pivotal when OU enters the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
Starter Eric Gray carried 11 times for 113 yards and two scores, while Jovantae Barnes had 77 yards and Marcus Major delivered 35 yards and a touchdown. And there were still plenty of pretty passes from Gabriel, who finished 16-of-27 for 230 yards with precision touchdown throws to receivers Jalil Farooq and Theo Wease. OU went up 35-7 at halftime en route to its most points ever against Nebraska in Lincoln.
Players say Venables repeatedly emphasizes that the first drive of the second half is the most important. Freshman linebacker Jaren Kanak, who replaced DaShaun White at Cheetah after a targeting ejection, took that to heart, forcing a fumble to open the third quarter. Gray scored his second touchdown nine plays later to dash any remaining Husker hopes.
REMEMBER THE NAME ➡️ JAREN KANAK. pic.twitter.com/3RF0BFVpFB— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 17, 2022
“It was good for us to be up, because you saw, ‘How are we going to act when we’re up?” Gray said. “Are we gonna let off the gas? Or are we gonna let them come back? But we kept the foot on the throat. Like I said, the game deciding drive, Coach V talks about it all the time, it's after halftime whether you're on defense or offense.
“And for (the defense) to get that fumble and we go down and score right out of halftime, it just kind of put the nail in the coffin for them because it was like ‘these guys are clicking on all cylinders.’”
Safety Key Lawrence, who missed the Kent State game last week with a hamstring injury, snagged a fourth quarter interception from Huskers backup Chubba Purdy, adding insult to injury for a team that lost its identity under recently fired coach Scott Frost and is trying to rediscover it with interim Mickey Joseph.
Meanwhile, recent Sooners squads under Lincoln Riley typically overwhelmed on offense but sometimes underwhelmed on defense, and didn’t always keep their foot firmly on the gas after amassing sizable advantages.
Some of OU’s plays against Nebraska — like Gabriel’s run, or the double-pass touchdown from Gabriel to tight end Brayden Willis to Major — still showed a Riley-esque mystique, but under Venables, Oklahoma’s balanced effort from start to finish is becoming its calling card.
“I think we took a step forward,” said defensive coordinator Ted Roof, whose unit tallied nine tackles for loss and four sacks alongside its two turnovers. “And I think also, they proved that in front of an energetic crowd and a great rivalry in college football, they could respond to taking a punch in the mouth. Because that's what we did on the first series. We took a punch in the mouth, then we came out swinging and got it back.
“And again, just really pleased and proud of our guys. (I) saw growth and development. At the same time, man, there's so much more. I say the same thing every week, but I'm telling you guys the truth. There's so much more where we can go.”
The Sooners will continue shaping their identity in Norman next week against Venables’ alma mater and former coaching stop, Kansas State, which has twice defeated OU in the past three seasons. Venables expectation against the Wildcats is that his players’ “championship strain” will remain the same.
“We’ve still got a long ways to go, but we're making steady improvement,” Venables said, reflecting after the game on the thumbprints his team left on the field. “That's what it looks like and that’s what it’s about.”
