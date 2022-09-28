OU football: Brent Venables, Sooners defense ‘focusing on the good,’ looking to rebound against TCU

As Brent Venables and Oklahoma look to move on from their disappointing 41-34 loss to Kansas State last Saturday, fine details have been their focus.
Venables has made clear after each week, win or lose, the Sooners must recalibrate by stripping their previous performances “down to the studs,” always refining their approach if they hope to become a championship-caliber team.
“I think that's the way that I know how to do it, and it has proven over time that that's the right way,” Venables said. “And you learn from your past. That’s how you grow and improve. And this is the greatest opportunity to teach and lead is right now through a loss. I know that without question. And as we've had success early in the season, you’ve got to take the bad with the good, too. It just goes with it.”
OU (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) has recently responded well to unexpected losses. It rebounded to win the Big 12 Championship and make the College Football Playoff after losing to Kansas State midseason in 2019, then it shook off early losses to the Wildcats and Iowa State to win the conference in 2020.
Venables has also pushed past early-season setbacks in his coaching career. In 2012, his Clemson defense was blasted by Florida State for 49 points in its ACC opener, but the Tigers rebounded from that loss to finish the season 11-2. Two years later, they were the No. 1 defense in the nation.
In Venables’ first season as OU’s head coach, a similar recovery remains the goal. However, the approach to generating a bounce-back performance against TCU this weekend is slightly different from years past.
“Just previously it’d be ‘alright guys, we lost, but let's just go back and let's see what we did wrong,’” junior defensive end Reggie Grimes said. “And it would be harping on all the things we did wrong and be kind of demeaning and diminishing, as opposed to focusing on the good that comes from the bad.
“And I think that's what this coaching staff, this group and our team leaders as well as just our team, I think that's what we also focus on. It wasn't all bad Saturday night. There were a lot of good things that happened. And then even with Saturday night, there was a lot you've just got to learn from the loss. ... That's a really key difference from now and previous years.”
While learning from mistakes and focusing on positives, the OU defense has strung together a more detailed week of practice.
Fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White explained when he was a younger defender, film sessions after losses were divided by position groups. This time, Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof brought the entire defense together.
“Just for everyone to be in the entirety of the room at one time, for us to watch the film and kind of for everyone to hear ‘this is what you did wrong, you gotta do this better, I think that's really good for everyone to hear and everyone to know,” White said. “It's almost one of those things, like, the better you know someone else's position, the better you can play your position.”
Sophomore defensive end Ethan Downs said during that session he and others were intentional about listening closely to instructions and taking detailed notes, similar to preparing for a test.
“Right now, (the loss) dropped our grade a little bit, but we know what we’re made of,” Downs said. “We gotta keep studying, just like in the classroom, that analogy, keep studying, keep focusing and get right back into the next exam.”
TCU (3-0) will provide another test in short order. Quarterback Max Duggan leads college football in passer efficiency rating, completing 77% of his passes with no interceptions through three games.
Standout wide receiver Quentin Johnston has started slow this season, but had an unforgettable performance against OU last year with seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
While looking to stunt one of the better offenses in the Big 12, OU will hope to translate its more detailed practice regimen to fitting the right gaps and taking the right angles against the Horned Frogs at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.
“We’ve got a great challenge for us,” Venables said. “Our guys are anxious and eager to improve and get better and show that last week wasn't really reflective and indicative of the type of performance that we're capable of.”
