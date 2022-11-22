OU football: Brent Venables shares Sooners' strong recruiting night, thoughts on bowl game opt outs

Oklahoma hosted its largest recruiting contingent of the season in its win over Oklahoma State last Saturday.
Targets such as five-star safety Peyton Bowen, a Notre Dame commit, and five-star David Hicks, a Texas A&M pledge, were in attendance. OU also entertained three-star defensive linemen Ashton Sanders and Taylor Wein, who committed on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
On Tuesday, head coach Brent Venables offered insight into what he and his staff hope recruits leave Norman with.
“You want it to be a wonderful experience, even if it’s somebody that (is) not necessarily high on your list yet or ever going to be,” the first-year head coach said. “If we’re bringing them on our campus, we have a responsibility to make sure that we expose them to all the good things that make Oklahoma a special place.”
Venables also spoke on recent developments on name, image and likeness by Oklahoma.
OU-supported Crimson & Cream, an NIL collective focused on opportunities for Sooners athletes that launched in late September, started a fundraising campaign on Nov. 14 for $3 million in 30 days. As of Tuesday morning, the collective has raised over $900,000. The campaign ends Dec. 14, just a week before the early signing period starts.
“Most recently, it’s been all hands on deck,” Venables said. “I think our leadership has been strong. And we’re like everyone else, trying to navigate it. And there’s a constant feed of information, some of it’s accurate, some of it’s not, and you’re trying to manage all of that.”
While Venables supports NIL and how it can help student athletes, he wants his future players to not make it their top priority, but rather a bonus.
“(NIL is) a great thing,” he said. “But don’t lose sight of the value of an education, getting your degree, holistic development, becoming a man, developing and taking all the transferable skills that the game of football (can give). … That’s a real thing, a very practical thing. But keeping the main thing the main thing is what that is all about.”
Venables not fond of opt outs
Players opting out of their program’s bowl game to begin early preparation for the NFL combine and draft has become increasingly common in college football. Just last season, four OU defenders — Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah, Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas — skipped the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon to prepare for their professional careers.
Venables isn’t fond of players walking away nowadays without seeing the season through and he has been attempting to guard against opt outs by fostering relationships this season.
“I've been trying to create loyalty to the journey, loyalty to the brand, loyalty to their teammates, their brotherhood,” Venables said. “That's a very real thing. You're not going to just do it overnight. We've had problems with that in the past and here at Oklahoma. I'm not a big fan of it for a lot of reasons.
“First and foremost is being committed to something and finishing what you started, and at some point in time that's gotta mean something.”
Running back Eric Gray, tight end Brayden Willis, offensive tackle Anton Harrison and linebacker DaShaun White are a few OU players who could have NFL opportunities after this season. They’re also some of the strongest leaders on the team, which could factor into their postseason decisions.
“I know it's a popular thing that's out there, but there's plenty of places that you don't see it really happen much at all, and that's what I'm trying to create here,” Venables said. “And so, I didn't talk about (opting out) specifically with any particular players, but I've been working on that for the last 11 plus months, those things that I said, trying to, again, create a very connected place.
“And if you're connected then it’ll be a much more difficult decision. If it's a transactional environment, I think it's a much easier decision.”
Matt Wells a 'great addition' to Sooners support staff
Matt Wells, who was fired midseason by Texas Tech last year, is now preparing the Sooners for a roster he’s very familiar with.
As an advisor to Venables and an analyst, he oversees the support staff and aids the offense. Although Wells won’t be on the field, Saturday will be his first game against the Red Raiders since being let go.
On Tuesday, Venables said he’s known Wells since Wells’ brother, Luke, who’s currently the tight ends coach at Tulsa, was a student assistant at Oklahoma from 1999-2001. 1999 was Venables’ first season as OU’s co-defensive coordinator.
“A really sharp, strong football mind,” Venables said of Wells, a Sallisaw, Oklahoma, native. We’ve stayed in touch throughout the years. When he was let go, (I) reached out. I stayed in touch and then (at) some point in time, after I was here in January or so, he reached out and we talked through some things and what a potential role might be and what that might look like and how we could use his experience and his wisdom. He came in with great humility (and) depth of knowledge of the conference.”
Under Wells from 2019-21, Texas Tech went 13-17 and he never coached in a bowl game. Last season, the Red Raiders were 5-3 when Wells was fired, just days before they took on the Sooners in Norman.
Prior to his stint in Lubbock, Wells helmed six seasons at Utah State, garnering a 30-18 record before he replaced Kliff Kingsbury, who’s now the head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
Venables said with Wells’ knowledge of the Big 12, he’s been beneficial for Oklahoma’s preparation each week.
“There’s just a lot that he brings from an experience standpoint that we can always tap into,” Venables said. “... He’s been a really good addition. He’s done a great job in that support role for our offensive staff, and he’s basically overseen all the support staff guys in the offensive room.”
