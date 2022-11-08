OU football: Brent Venables playing 'long game' like Bob Stoops before him, steering Sooners toward strong finish

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn’t a stranger to battling adversity over the course of a season in Norman.
In both the 2005 and 2009 seasons, with Venables as defensive coordinator, the Sooners had three or more losses heading into their 10th contest.
Venables remembered Tuesday some of the lessons he drew from OU’s all-time winningest coach, Bob Stoops, after those teams finished strong by winning three of their last four.
“When you've invested as much as you have, you just don't surrender,” Venables said. “I pay attention to what's being said and the opinions … I know some people say, ‘Oh, the season's over, it's all forgotten.’ But those guys in that locker room don't think that and those coaches don't think that. If that's the case, why don't you just end it now?”
While there are similarities in the win-loss records of those past Oklahoma teams and the current one, the roster depth and built-in culture doesn’t compare. Stoops was coaching in his seventh season with the Sooners and wasn’t having to construct a new environment on the fly like Venables is.
However, Venables noted there are many things that are similar to Stoops’ struggling teams, including consistent messaging and holding players accountable.
“We have half our roster that hasn’t been here invested for a really long time,” Venables said. “So what does that investment look like for each individual, that's a hard thing to gauge. But certainly, being consistent with your message and being strong in moments of adversity or loss is incredibly important and then being able to quantify what just happened and what needs to take place, and the things that everybody's got to be responsible and accountable for.”
Venables’ biggest message for his team has been to keep buying-in to what he’s trying to build and continue going to work. The first-year head coach admitted Tuesday that while he’s disappointed with four losses, he’s playing the “long game,” hoping to sustain success over a period of time like Stoops.
“Our guys have been working incredibly hard,” Venables said. “This is not what any of us wanted, but here's where it is. I still believe in our guys. Their mindset, their toughness, their attitude, the willingness to continue to fight and work and finish what you started. That's what life's all about. And, certainly, it's what the season is all about.”
Finish what you started
Venables isn't treating Oklahoma’s final three games against West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech as more important than the previous nine, but it’s clear he expects the Sooners to finish the regular season on a high note.
“Our trademark for each and every player and coach needs to be about everyone being their best, and the best that they're capable of being,” Venables said. “… Not to be the best, but to be their best, and so the investment needs to be their best, their focus needs to be the best, the output needs to be their best.
“And so it's important to build momentum to finish the season strong, (it) gives us a chance to go to a bowl game and, again, build momentum into the offseason as well.”
Back in 1999, with Venables and Stoops in their first year together in Norman, OU finished its season with a loss to Mississippi in the independence Bowl to cap a 7-5 record. Venables acknowledged based on the loss that the Sooners might not have finished 1999 the right way.
However, they still learned lessons they later applied to appropriately closing their national championship season in 2000. To end the regular season, OU narrowly survived Oklahoma State 12-7 in Stillwater to keep its perfect record intact.
Nothing was easy about going 13-0, Venables said, as everyone had to give their best. He now expects the same investment and pursuit of excellence from his current team, even as it sits at 5-4, and regardless of a poor or strong finish.
“There's some guys that’ll be playing their last season here, and again, you want them to have a sense of pride about being a part of establishing something that's bigger than themselves,” Venables said, “Whether that's a new era, or again, long term success, I believe that's what we're doing, playing the long ball and doing things the right way and recruiting the right kind of people.”
Oklahoma’s defense ‘doesn’t have a lot of experience’
Oklahoma ranks tied-for-seventh with Texas Tech, allowing an average of 29.8 points per game in the Big 12 this season. The Sooners defense also ranks last in the conference in allowing 199.9 yards average rushing yards per game.
Venables attributed much of that discouraging information to having an unacquainted defense full of young players still finding their way in college football.
“I see a defense that doesn’t have a lot of experience,” Venables said Tuesday. “So there’s going to be some ups and downs. You got one guy that’s been here and that’s started a bunch of games and that’s DaShaun (White). DaShaun has started for four years. After that, you just go up and down the roster and you see a bunch of guys (and) they’re still learning to play the game.
“That’s part of the growth process. That’s not a fun thing for anyone to be a part of. Because it’s one thing to have three or four new guys, it’s a whole other thing when you got a whole bunch of new guys and then they’re all learning the same stuff.”
Venables mentioned key defensive starters like ends Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes, linebacker Danny Stutsman, safeties Key Lawrence and Billy Bowman and defensive lineman Isaiah Coe all being starters for approximately just a season.
He also said some of the “veterans” on the team, like linebacker David Ugwoegbu, safety Justin Broiles and cornerbacks Jaden Davis and Woodi Washington are also relatively inexperienced, with approximately just two seasons as starters.
“I’m not making excuses, I’m just calling it how it is,” Venables said. “Our best unit is our most experienced, and that’s our offensive line. That’s been the most consistent unit all year. … When you see the defense, you see (it’s) very inconsistent. You see four games of pretty good play, and a lot that hadn’t been good.
“We’re barely scratching the surface on the depth of the playbook right now. Is it harder for some people than others? Yeah. Some of its youth, some of its we’re not quite there from a development standpoint yet. So we got to be mindful and continue to do the things it takes to develop the guys’ fundamentals, attitude (and) mindset.”
Venables said the growing process is easier when it’s with “three or four guys” rather than an entire unit. Going forward with the program, he and his coaching staff hope to build a roster from the ground up, starting this season.
“I love the fight and the competitiveness and the willingness to invest,” Venables said. “These guys have done that. But again, we’re not there. We have no foundation, and that’s what we’re trying to work on right now.”
