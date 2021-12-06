OU football: Brent Venables' 'number one goal' is recruiting after becoming Sooners' head coach

Hours after Brent Venables’ introductory press conference, Oklahoma’s 23rd head coach ventured on his first in-home recruiting visit.
Venables and longtime assistant coach Cale Gundy met with 2022 four-star offensive lineman Jacob Sexton, less than 35 miles from Norman in Edmond. The former Clemson defensive coordinator hit the trail just a day after he landed in Norman and was greeted by thousands of fans before visiting Whataburger along the way.
Venables, previously the Sooners’ defensive coordinator from 1999-2011, was reintroduced by OU President Joseph Harroz and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione on Monday morning in the Everest Training Center. Despite the exciting introduction, Venables inherits a tough task, being introduced just nine days before the early signing period begins for high school recruits.
“My number one goal is to get on the road recruiting,” Venables said in his first OU press conference since leaving the school in 2011.
Venables is immediately tasked with salvaging the 2022 recruiting class that lost four four-star commitments after former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left for the job at Southern California a week ago. He also faces the challenge of persuading freshman quarterback Caleb Williams to stay. The Sooners’ wunderkind and former five-star prospect developed a close relationship with Riley and flashed moments of greatness this season.
“(I want to) make sure that this (2022) class that’s due to enroll in the next few weeks is where it needs to be. And then all the while in between visits, visiting with our current players.”
Williams threw for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns, adding 408 rushing yards and another six touchdowns in just six starts this season. He’s next slated to lead OU as it takes on Oregon on Dec. 29 in the Alamo Bowl. Despite Venables’ busy few days, he managed to have a conversation with Williams and his father shortly after becoming Oklahoma’s coach.
Although Venables didn’t disclose the nature of their conversation, he did offer insight to his philosophy on surviving the roster turnover.
“Whether it’s Caleb or anybody else, everyone talks about recruiting,” Venables said. “There’s nobody that’s more important to recruit than your players, every day. You do that with relationships. You do that with connectivity. You got to reach to them the right way.”
Williams, along with the rest of the current players, joined Venables for his introduction while sporting shirts that read, “We Are OU,” giving fans hope the star may consider returning despite losing Riley.
Oklahoma also had a slew of players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since Riley’s exit. The exodus included former five-star recruits Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease, along with four-star tight end Austin Stogner.
For Venables, changing the culture to keep his players at OU rather than using the portal to “quit” is an important issue he plans to attack.
“The portal is a very real thing with all of your players, but I’ve always believed in continuing to nurture your relationships,” Venables said. “Don’t get so caught up in the recruiting that you lose sight of what’s most important: what’s in your locker room. That’s the lifeblood of your program."
Venables oversaw impressive recruiting feats during his 10-year tenure at Clemson. He helped garner pledges from current NFL players and former five-star prospects A.J. Terrell and Christian Wilkins, along with current Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2020 cycle, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings.
Venables’ recruiting prowess shined in South Carolina, located in a region typically dominated by the SEC footprint. However, his emphasis on building relationships is why he’s had success.
“We’re going to value our (scholarship) offer,” Venables. “It’s important to me, first of all, to understand what those values are, what the fit is. Find people first. Yeah, they gotta be talented that goes without saying. They got to be a great player. But we’re gonna look for people first because I think that’s what sustains. … We want to keep that to a minimum because I think continuity can be a very good thing.”
