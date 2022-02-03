OU football: Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley talk transfer portal after Caleb Williams to USC, Dillon Gabriel named Sooners’ starter

More than a week before star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, new Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby were crafting a contingency plan.
Prior to Williams’ Jan. 3 departure from the Sooners, Lebby had left his new post in Norman to coach Mississippi once more in the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl, but had talked to Williams and his father, Carl, and felt their conversations were in a good place. Venables had twice said publicly he was confident Williams, who threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, would stay at OU for 2022.
Still, they knew his withdrawal was a possibility, and when they received a tip 48 hours beforehand, they were ready to move. The same day Williams entered the portal, OU landed former Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who Lebby coached in 2019, barely snagging him before his first online class at UCLA, where he’d initially committed to transfer. Gabriel will be the Sooners’ starter in 2022 without competition, according to Lebby.
Meanwhile, Williams sent ripples through college football on Tuesday when he committed to Southern California, reuniting with former OU coach Lincoln Riley, who became the Trojans’ coach on Nov. 28. Speaking to reporters for the first time since their offseason quarterback carousel revolved, Venables and Lebby were candid about losing Williams and adding Gabriel.
“I thought (getting Gabriel) was very important to send a message to our guys that if a guy goes into the portal, my assumption is that there’s something they’re not happy with where they’re at,” Venables said Thursday. “That’s what I’m assuming. I mean, who wouldn’t assume that?
“So, my job is to make sure that I have an allegiance and a loyalty to that locker room. I do what’s in the best interest of that locker room, our coaching staff, certainly the University of Oklahoma.”
Venables, a former Oklahoma defensive coordinator, returned on Dec. 5, replacing Riley as head coach after a 10-year stint at Clemson. Though the Tigers didn’t use the transfer portal during his tenure due to the personal beliefs of head coach Dabo Swinney, Venables still has pronounced views about the system.
The Sooners’ coach understood Williams’ need to reevaluate his decisions after the offensive-minded coach he wanted to play for left OU, but he believes Williams could’ve done so without entering the portal. Once Williams did enter the portal, Venables didn’t plan to wait around for him to return.
“To me, once you get into the portal, there’s a line that you cross,” Venables said. “And again, my assumption is I have to assume that you’re not coming back. I’ve got to assume that you’re not going to be here once you make that decision.
“So, I think after a few days we probably didn’t have the kind of communication I think that would be necessary that would allow us to continue to feel good about an opportunity moving forward. The communication wasn’t where it needed to be. So, I don’t know exactly how many days, but at some point in time we had to move forward.”
Riley says transfer portal needs ‘guardrails’
The beneficiary of Williams’ decision, Riley appeared on ESPN on Wednesday to discuss the reunion with his former quarterback. Long a transfer savant, Riley has added 13 new players to the Trojans’ roster via the portal.
However, his statements during his latest television segment seem to contradict his unrestricted usage of the system.
In recent weeks, Riley poached ex-OU players Williams, receiver Mario Williams and cornerback Latrell McCutchin from the transfer portal. He also added five intraconference transfers from other Pac-12 schools, a practice he said he was vehemently opposed to a year ago.
“I think at some point we’ll have to put in some guardrails,” Riley said. “Some ways to kind of ensure when this can happen, and when it can’t happen so that players, staffs, all that are a little bit more on the same page. Right now it’s so open-ended, it’s difficult for players, difficult for coaches, it’s difficult to build rosters.”
Lincoln Riley says the transfer portal needs to change.“I think at some point we’ll have to put in some guardrails. … I think it’s difficult for players, difficult for coaches, difficult to build rosters.” pic.twitter.com/LK7qp1dkUC— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) February 2, 2022
Following his TV appearance, Riley held his signing day press conference and elaborated on his recruitment of Williams, who had a signed memorabilia deal awaiting him in Los Angeles.
“It’s not everything you really expect to go through,” Riley said. “It’s difficult because you have all these players (at Oklahoma), Caleb included, that you coached, that you recruited, and all of a sudden you’re coaching at a different institution and can’t contact guys. Other than the day I left, you can’t say bye. The rules don’t permit you to do any of that. So there’s a long period of time where there’s zero communication.
“Then all of sudden Caleb and his family made the decision to jump into the transfer portal. We had a conversation shortly after that, and I don’t think we even talked one bit of football. It was just kind of like a long-lost friend. It was kind of good just being able to reconnect, and I think we took it step by step. … He and his family looked at the options and at the end of the day felt like USC was going to be the best.”
Lebby names Gabriel Sooners’ starter
Regardless of Riley’s duplicity on the subject, the transfer portal did afford the Sooners their quarterback of the future in Gabriel. The 6-foot, 200-pound left-hander Lebby first recruited to UCF will have three years of eligibility remaining after throwing for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns in three seasons with the Knights.
Four-star 2022 recruit Nick Evers waits in the wings after signing with OU on Dec. 15 and enrolling early, and Lebby is interested in adding another quarterback to the room, but for now, he’s leaning on the veteran from Mililiani, Hawaii.
"Dillon's our guy right now," Lebby said. "We've got one guy on our roster that's thrown a college football pass. Obviously, he's thrown a bunch of them. He's thrown them really, really well. We're going to move forward that way and go get ready.
“I think probably the thing that I'm most excited about is this guy knows how to operate. He knows how to walk in the building every single day, have great ownership in how he's going to operate, how he's going to take command of the offense and what it means to be a quarterback. … He's got an incredible family, they'll be around a ton and they're wearing OU gear right now over on the island, so it’s a good thing.”
Gabriel’s acclimation to Norman has already been assisted by star Sooners softball slugger Jocelyn Alo. The fellow Hawaii native recently cooked dinner for Gabriel and Hawaii transfer defensive lineman Jonah La’ulu. Venables also praised the former Knights team captain for the speed at which he has assumed locker room command.
“Dillon jumping into the family, if you will, has been just wonderful,” Venables said. “From a leadership standpoint, (he) has really grabbed the bull by the horns in regards to connecting with the whole football team, not just the offensive side, and has done a wonderful job of doing what you would expect a guy at that position to do to — lead and lead the right way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.