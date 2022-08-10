OU football: Brent Venables impressed with Jalen Redmond, Justin Harrington in early fall camp

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables announced redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Redmond suffered a ‘slight concussion’ during fall camp this week and didn't participate in football activities Wednesday.
However, Venables added Redmond, who missed five games last season due to a knee injury, had a productive offseason physically and mentally.
“He's had an excellent summer, his best summer according to people that know,” Venables said. “He's the best version of himself right now. He got banged up, a little slight concussion a couple of days ago, but he'll be fine… and so we tried to protect him a little bit today. But he's been doing well.”
Redmond made seven starts in 2021 and finished with 19 total tackles — eight for loss — with 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
The Midwest City native, who opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic with past heart issues, made his presence known when he returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown against Iowa State on Nov. 20. He also finished with a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss in OU’s win over the Cyclones.
In 2019, Redmond made four starts and led the Sooners in sacks with 6.5 while finishing the season with 11 tackles for loss, the third most on the team. Redmond said during OU’s media day on Aug. 2 his mind and body has never been better which is a credit to the strength and conditioning staff and the S.O.U.L Mission player development initiative.
“He's progressed, he's improved. His mindset is where it needs to be, he'd be the first one to tell you that he had a lot of growing up to do,” Venables said. “You can't just play the game, you’ve got to do the grinding too, that's required. That's part of that formula."
He's really bought in, again, he had a monster summer. When he's been out there these first few days, he's been really tough, active and disruptive.”
In his fourth season with the Sooners, Redmond is expected to be a leader on a defensive line that includes junior Reggie Grimes, redshirt senior Jeffrey Johnson, senior Marcus Stripling and sophomore Ethan Downs.
Under new defensive line coaches Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates, Redmond will likely lead the charge in the middle of the line, alongside redshirt senior Jordan Kelley, redshirt junior Isaiah Coe and senior Josh Ellison.
“We like where we're at, we’ve got a long way to go,” Venables said of the defensive line. “Pad level, eyes, hands and feet, there’s a lot we’re still working on but we’re better than what we were when we entered in the spring. I love the improvement we’ve made across the board.”
Another player that has caught Venables’ eye on defense is redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington, who was welcomed back to the program as a walk-on despite entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in October.
Thank you sooner nation for excepting me with open arms let’s get this money📈 #DTS #BOOMER https://t.co/nrx9ofVW6Q— JUSTIN “SHOWW” HARRINGTON (@showw_3) April 1, 2022
“I love his versatility, he's big, he’s long, he’s athletic, he’s got good instincts,” Venables said. “He’s sudden, explosive, he's rangey, he can play man. Again, he can play zone, football is easy for him. He's got a big, strong body and we've worked him at multiple positions.”
The Bakersfield Community College standout transferred to Oklahoma as a four-star safety in its 2020 recruiting class, but missed the following season with a knee injury that required surgery. He saw action in the Sooners’ first four games in 2021 after switching to cornerback and finally nickelback before entering the portal.
Venables said the defensive staff is looking at different spots on the field for Harrington as OU commenced fall camp last Friday ahead of its season opener against UTEP which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Norman.
“Not everybody can (switch positions) and still play at a pretty high level,” Venables said. “So we're trying to develop depth and diversity within the scheme, and he's one of those players that we feel like is going to give us some position flexibility.”
