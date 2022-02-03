OU football: Brent Venables explains Jaren Kanak’s path to Sooners, lauds Gentry Williams, other late signees

Although his internet connection during Wednesday’s Zoom press conference was unstable, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ excitement was noticeable.
Venables completed his 2022 recruiting class and his first as OU head coach on late national signing day. The Sooners signed three-star defensive linemen R. Mason Thomas and Kevonte Henry, who flipped from Iowa State and Michigan, respectively.
OU also landed four-star defensive lineman Gracen Halton and three-star athlete Jamarrien Burt, and signed four-star cornerback commit Gentry Williams.
Along with Wednesday’s additions, Oklahoma signed 21 total 2022 recruits, which ranks No. 8 nationally as a unit, according to 247Sports. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, defensive coordinator Ted Roof and Venables commented on OU’s strong finish in recruiting the high school class and a 10-player transfer class.
Here are three takeaways from the press conference:
Kanak’s unique path to Norman
After Jaren Kanak was informed Venables was leaving Clemson to be Oklahoma’s next head coach, he felt uneasy.
The 2022 four-star athlete had been committed to the Tigers since July 30, but was primarily recruited by Venables and developed a close relationship with the former defensive coordinator. However, Venables, who took the OU job on Dec. 5, said he wouldn’t poach Tigers recruits out of respect for their head coach Dabo Swinney. So, when Kanak reached out to Venables, he received bad news.
“I told him I didn’t have a spot for him if he was going to decommit,” Venables said. “I just feel strongly about trying to do things the right way, from a loyalty and ethical standpoint.”
Venables stayed true to his word, refraining from recruiting the No. 154-ranked player nationally and No. 1 prospect in Kansas, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. But, when Kanak and his mother explained their apprehensiveness to Swinney, they were presented with his blessing to re-enter the recruiting process, freeing Venables to reconsider his former blue-chip commit.
Naturally, when Kanak failed to sign with Clemson during the early signing period from Dec. 15-17, many suggested he would follow Venables to Norman. Instead of signing, Kanak kept a relatively low profile, before he was found in the OU database as a first-year student on Dec. 21. Kanak later officially announced his commitment on Jan. 5, although he was already signed and enrolled. Oklahoma then officially published his signation via Twitter on Jan. 26.
#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/4YYutjtDTr— ✞ Jaren Kanak ✞ (@KanakJaren) January 6, 2022
The #OU database shows Jaren Kanak is enrolled.He’s a mid-year enrollee and fully expected to be with #Sooners.Four-star defensive prospect. pic.twitter.com/draM0jL6TF— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 21, 2021
“Coach Swinney, from a timing standpoint, just wanted to make sure there wasn’t a lot of drama surrounding the early signing day,” Venables said. “So I think (Kanak) just agreed that he would sit back (before announcing).”
Kanak provides the defensive-minded Venables with a unique skillset. He played quarterback at Hays High last season and set a single-season school record with 1,615 rushing yards. He also was a distinguished track athlete, running a 10.37-second 100-meter dash, the sixth-fastest time in Kansas high school history.
Hays High's Jaren Kanak runs it in for another score! Hays High leads 16-14 5:16 left in the first. pic.twitter.com/2UNLtKhrb5— Hayspost (@hayspost) November 13, 2021
Oklahoma decided the 6-foot-2, 210-pound talent will play linebacker in 2022. Kanak’s unique ability could grant the Sooners an instant impact at the position, although it returns three-year starter DaShaun White, sophomore Danny Stutsman and junior Shane Whitter, among others.
“Jaren is really mature, and his body is way ahead,” Roof said. “His strength numbers, his speed and his measurables are all off the charts for somebody that age. He’s worked really hard to get there.”
Williams stays home
Among the players Oklahoma signed on Wednesday, none are as highly touted as Williams.
The Tulsa native is the No. 1-ranked recruit in Oklahoma and the No. 11 cornerback in the nation. He initially committed to the Sooners on Oct. 18 before Lincoln Riley left for Southern California and some concerns about his pledge arose when he decided not to sign on Dec. 15 early signing day.
With a brand-new staff incoming, Venables had to work to keep the talented 6-foot, 170-pound recruit committed to OU. However, Oklahoma’s new coach said it wasn’t hard convincing Williams to honor his commitment and stay in his home state once he was able to meet the new coaches. Venables visited Williams’ home on Dec. 7, two days after he was hired.
“Like any transition (when there’s a) coaching change, brand new staff … there’s some apprehension,” Venables said. “But from the get-go (Williams) let his allegiance be known, and in my opinion, we had to go out of our way to screw it up.”
Roof and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, who held the same position at Alabama in 2021, were instrumental in retaining Williams, Venables said. Valai had also pursued Williams on behalf of the Crimson Tide prior to arriving in Norman, and already had a relationship with the top in-state talent.
“Never at any time did I feel that we were close to losing his commitment,” Venables said. “I think that his allegiance and loyalty to the University of Oklahoma were known virtually the whole time … this is where he’s always wanted to be.”
Henry and Thomas flip, Halton and Burt join up
OU staged a double coup on Wednesday by flipping Thomas and Henry from their previous commitments.
Henry had yet to announce his decision when Venables met with reporters, but the Sooners’ coach said he expected to “finish up strong this evening,” with an additional commitment. Less than an hour later, Oklahoma had locked up the ex-Michigan pledge, who is ranked the No. 33 edge rusher nationally and the No. 30 player in California.
Committed Blessed💯⭕️ pic.twitter.com/w3g0zuBGBW— Kevonte Fatutoa Henry (@FatutoaH) February 3, 2022
Meanwhile, Thomas was previously recruited by Venables and company at Clemson and became a high-priority target for Roof and Chavis despite his commitment to Iowa State. The Sooners lost out on his Cardinal Gibbons High School teammate Ahmad Moten, who signed with Miami, but they got their main guy in the No. 34 edge rusher in the country and No. 52 player in Florida.
“When we got here, we had some (spots) available at that position, and knew he was one of the best available players out there,” Roof said. “Very disruptive, relentless, plays with energy and passion, and so it was a very quick decision that we needed to go recruit him and try to bring him to Oklahoma. There was no hesitation on anybody's part.”
When former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning replaced Mario Cristobal as Oregon’s head coach on Dec. 11, Venables and the Sooners immediately began eyeing a few Ducks commits. Halton was among those prized recruits, and he expressed immediate interest in OU after being contacted.
Following his official visit to Norman on Jan. 24, Halton decommitted from Oregon two days later before signing with the Sooners on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge rusher from St. Augustine High School in San Diego is considered the No. 22 player in California and the No. 34 defensive lineman nationally.
BOOMERRSOONERRR 🔴 !!! #ALLGLORYTOGOD #HORNSDOWN @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/nYnchhqN49— Gracen Halton (@GracenHalton1) February 2, 2022
“His needs met our needs, and vice versa,” Venables said. “He’s just a wonderful young guy, full of life, and I think he just came and he felt very comfortable. … As you watch him (play), he never left the field. (He) played both sides of the ball, tight end, played some offensive line and defensive line, so he's got great durability and tremendous endurance as well for a big guy. A lot of big guys don't have that kind of endurance, and he can run all day.”
Oklahoma also secured Burt, who is ranked the No. 28 athlete nationally and the No. 60 player in Florida. Venables praised the five-position versatility of the 6-foot-1, 175-pound former Florida commit who was also offered by Utah, Arkansas and Boston College.
This one for my fam and all the ones who doubted me @JayValai @coach_bhall @CoachVenables @OU_Football @Dillard529 #signed #home pic.twitter.com/0VbTIgw3Lf— Jamarrien burt (@DaRealBurt23) February 2, 2022
