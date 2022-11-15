OU football: Brent Venables expects Justin Broiles, Key Lawrence, Jaden Davis back for Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Tuesday he expects sixth-year senior safety Justin Broiles will be available for Saturday’s Bedlam game against Oklahoma State.
Broiles, who was named a captain for the rivalry contest, hyperextended his knee in the second quarter of the Sooners’ 23-20 loss to West Virginia last Saturday. Freshman Robert Spears-Jennings replaced him and recorded four tackles.
“I expect Justin to be available,” Venables said. “Unless something happens during the course of the week. Again, he had a hyperextended knee and he’s really, really tough. If you've ever had one of those, it's really painful initially. Structurally, there's no damage… He was probably really scared. There's some bruising and things like that too, but I think functionally and structurally, everything is really sound. But I think he's getting an MRI just to make sure.”
OU is expected to receive more secondary help Saturday as Venables said he also anticipates junior safety Key Lawrence and senior cornerback Jaden Davis will return after suffering injuries against Baylor on Nov. 5.
Venables was less committal about redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who dealt with a knee issue against the Mountaineers and played just a few snaps.
“(Redmond) had a past knee injury before this year, it just bothered him during the week last week and he tried to go,” Venables said. “I think he played a play or two, hopefully that swelling will go down for him.”
Center Andrew Raym exited with an apparent injury in the third quarter last Saturday and was replaced by redshirt fifth-year senior Robert Congel. Venables announced Raym will likely need surgery, but left the door open for his availability against the Cowboys.
“It just depends on how Andrew feels,” Venables said. “At some point in time, we'll probably have to do a surgery for him. Something he's done on another part of his body before, so we'll see. I thought (Congel) came in and did a nice job. But Andrew is a really good player, he’s played a lot of good ball for us this year. So hopefully, he'll be available.”
Portal outlook, no QB pursuit
Oklahoma is among many teams who will likely look to the NCAA Transfer Portal to address roster needs for next season when the next window opens on Dec. 5. Venables said he hasn’t nailed down yet what positions the Sooners need to address in the portal.
However, with current starter Dillon Gabriel potentially returning and five-star Jackson Arnold committed, Venables said OU won’t be looking for another signal caller.
“I think our roster would probably need a couple of spots,” Venables said. “We'll just see how everything goes. But I just would say if you just look back at it, we don't need a quarterback, OK? That's how I feel. Because you see some elite quarterbacks in the transfer portal, for whatever reason.”
Venables went on to explain how his coaches scrutinize portal recruits and determine who to pursue.
“Maybe because a staff is let go, you might (see) some excellent players and also some great guys and workers,” Venables said. “Are they running from something? That's what you gotta ask yourself. And I wouldn't put them all in that at all.”
Venables surfaced Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi as an example of a player who entered the portal for the right reasons. Oluwatimi left Virginia for a fresh start after head coach Bronco Mendenhall retired at the end of last season. The Sooners tried to get Oluwatimi before he landed with the Wolverines, Venables said.
While Venables didn’t specify who, he said OU was very aggressively recruiting a defensive lineman who entered the portal last winter, but that player had his mind set on one school and is now “having a great year” there.
“Finding them is one thing,” Venables said. “And then doing everything you can to attract them as another.”
Then, there was a player who a few coaches drew to Venables’ attention as “the one,” but Venables ultimately passed because that player had been kicked off the team at his previous school. That player has yet to play at the school he eventually landed at, Venables said.
“People always make the place, and so finding the right kind of people that’re about all the right stuff — they're good enough, bare minimum, starts with that — and then making sure that again, they're about the right stuff and the values align,” Venables said. “They, again, value education, value structure and accountability and the discipline, and want to be told the truth and want to have to work for their opportunity, they're not entitled to anything.
“And so all those things matter in the transfer portal and you get a very small window to try to figure that out, even smaller now. Before, the guys could get in the transfer portal months ago, which I don’t love that either, because I just don't like guys having the ability to just quit in the middle of the season. I don't think that's healthy. Just as a dad, ‘no, you finish, and then when the season's over and you need a fresh start, then let's just look at it.’
“But you're committed to something, you need to follow through. I don't think that's asking too much. So I think some of those guidelines now, they've done that, to protect the schools too, and really the kids from themselves, at the end of the day.”
Stutsman ‘on his way’ to being outstanding
Venables expressed great praise of Danny Stutsman’s growth on Tuesday.
The sophomore linebacker recorded a career-high 14 tackles, with ½ a sack and an interception in Oklahoma’s 23-20 loss to West Virginia. With his total, he now leads the Big 12 with 91 total tackles this season.
Stutsman has received backlash from Sooners fans for some of his mistakes this season, such as missing gaps or assignments, but Venables shot that down.
“I know some people think he stinks, but I’m pretty proud of him,” Venables said. “He’s gotten better. Like all growth patterns for young players, there’s going to be some ebbs and flows.”
The 6-foot-4, 238-pound defender has played nearly every snap for OU this season, after being a backup contributor as a freshman last season. With the roster turnover following former coach Lincoln Riley’s departure, Stutsman was forced into a large role.
Stutsman was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, and according to Venables, he’s close to fulfilling his potential.
“But I'm telling you, he’s on his way to being an outstanding player. He’s finding the football, he’s getting better, he’s hard on himself.
“Great worker, he’s investing a lot into his craft, into this team, and takes accountability when it’s not good. So he’s easy to coach. He’s playing with more and more confidence.”
