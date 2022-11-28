OU football bowl projection roundup: Sooners could land in Guaranteed Rate, Liberty or Texas bowls

Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) concluded its regular season with a 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday and now awaits its postseason fate.
Several media outlets have released updated bowl berth projections ahead of selection announcements on Sunday, Dec. 4.
ESPN, Action Network and CBS Sports all have the Sooners facing a Big Ten foe in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
ESPN and Action Network picked Wisconsin as OU's opponent while CBS Sports chose Maryland.
Yahoo Sports, Sporting News and Pro Football Network all matched Oklahoma with an SEC competitor in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.
Yahoo Sports and Pro Football Network project the Sooners to face Mississippi while Sporting News selected Arkansas.
Lastly, USA Today, 247Sports and Athlon Sports teed up more SEC matchups for OU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Athlon Sports and 247Sports pitted the Sooners against Arkansas while USA Today put them up against Missouri.
Oklahoma is off this week while TCU and Kansas State battle for the Big 12 title on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.