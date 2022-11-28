 Skip to main content
OU football bowl projection roundup: Sooners could land in Guaranteed Rate, Liberty or Texas bowls

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables before the game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Nov. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) concluded its regular season with a 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday and now awaits its postseason fate.

Several media outlets have released updated bowl berth projections ahead of selection announcements on Sunday, Dec. 4.

ESPN, Action Network and CBS Sports all have the Sooners facing a Big Ten foe in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

ESPN and Action Network picked Wisconsin as OU's opponent while CBS Sports chose Maryland.

Yahoo Sports, Sporting News and Pro Football Network all matched Oklahoma with an SEC competitor in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

Yahoo Sports and Pro Football Network project the Sooners to face Mississippi while Sporting News selected Arkansas.

Lastly, USA Today, 247Sports and Athlon Sports teed up more SEC matchups for OU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Athlon Sports and 247Sports pitted the Sooners against Arkansas while USA Today put them up against Missouri.

Oklahoma is off this week while TCU and Kansas State battle for the Big 12 title on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

