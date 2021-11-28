You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Bob Stoops to serve as Sooners' interim head coach following Lincoln Riley's move to USC, per report

Bob Stoops

Former OU head coach and current Fox Sports college football analyst Bob Stoops during the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff broadcast in Norman on Nov. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will serve as the Sooners' interim head coach for their bowl game following Lincoln Riley's reported departure to USC, according to The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Reports surfaced of Riley leaving OU on Sunday afternoon. He leaves Oklahoma with a 55-10 record over five seasons. He led the Sooners to four Big 12 championships and three College Football Playoff appearances. 

Riley was hired as OU's head coach following Stoops' retirement on June 7, 2017. A College Football Hall of Famer, Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016 and compiled a 190-48 recored with one national title win. The Youngstown, Ohio, native also won 10 Big 12 championships, two Walter Camp Coach of the Year awards and led the Sooners to the CFP in 2015.

After retiring, Stoops served as the head coach of the XFL's Dallas Renegades in 2020 during the league's one season. He was hired by Fox Sports as a panelist for its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show last March. 

Oklahoma will discover its postseason fate on Dec. 5 following the conclusion of the Big 12 Championship between Oklahoma State and Baylor on Dec. 4. 

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

