OU football: Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon warming up; Jovantae Barnes, Tyler Guyton absent at Iowa State

  • Updated
  • 0
Billy Bowman

Sophomore defensive back Billy Bowman catches a punt during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

AMES — Sophomore safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon are warming up ahead of Oklahoma's matchup with Iowa State on Saturday, while freshman running back Jovantae Barnes and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Guyton are not.

Bowman and Harmon haven't played since the Sooners' Oct. 1 loss at TCU, when Bowman suffered a leg injury during kickoff return and Harmon was carted off the field with a head injury, but both were full participants in warmups Saturday.

Meanwhile, Barnes, who has rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns this season, and Guyton, who started at offensive tackle in OU's first three games this season, were absent from pregame preparations.

Cornerback Kani Walker, wide receivers J.J. Hester, Nic Anderson and D.J. Graham and linebacker Jake McCoy are other notable players who were not present for warmups.

OU (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) and ISU (3-4, 0-4) kick off at 11 a.m. on FS1.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

