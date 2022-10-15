OU football: Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon, Kani Walker not warming up ahead of Sooners vs Kansas

Sophomore safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon and cornerback Kani Walker are among the Sooners not warming up ahead of Oklahoma's game against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday in Norman.
Bowman and Harmon will be out for the second consecutive game as they continue to work back from injuries suffered against TCU on Oct. 1. Walker is also out for the second straight game due to undisclosed reasons.
Additionally, freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson did not suit up while redshirt sophomore receiver J.J. Hester was not present for warmups, nor were offensive linemen Aaryn Parks and Marcus Alexander, a redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior, respectively.
The Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) and Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.