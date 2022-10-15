 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon, Kani Walker not warming up ahead of Sooners vs Kansas

Billy Bowman

Sophomore defensive back Billy Bowman during the home opener against UTEP on Sep. 3.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Sophomore safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon and cornerback Kani Walker are among the Sooners not warming up ahead of Oklahoma's game against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday in Norman.

Bowman and Harmon will be out for the second consecutive game as they continue to work back from injuries suffered against TCU on Oct. 1. Walker is also out for the second straight game due to undisclosed reasons.

Additionally, freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson did not suit up while redshirt sophomore receiver J.J. Hester was not present for warmups, nor were offensive linemen Aaryn Parks and Marcus Alexander, a redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior, respectively.

The Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) and Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments