You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Bill Bedenbaugh, Dennis Simmons to leave Sooners, join Lincoln Riley's staff at USC, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh are expected to leave Oklahoma to join former coach Lincoln Riley's staff at USC, On3's Matt Zenitz reported late Sunday night.

Riley was announced as the Trojans' new coach on Sunday night following multiple reports that he was departing OU. Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is also expected to join USC's staff, according to ESPN.

Simmons joined the Sooners' staff in 2015, the same season Riley was introduced as offensive coordinator. The pair also coached together at Texas Tech and East Carolina.

Bedenbaugh, who came to OU in 2013, coached a unit that won the 2018 Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments