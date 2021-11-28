OU football: Bill Bedenbaugh, Dennis Simmons to leave Sooners, join Lincoln Riley's staff at USC, per report

Outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh are expected to leave Oklahoma to join former coach Lincoln Riley's staff at USC, On3's Matt Zenitz reported late Sunday night.
The expectation is that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, co-OC/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons will be among the Oklahoma assistants that follow Lincoln Riley to USC, sources tell @On3sports https://t.co/nFCW0RCzmf— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 29, 2021
Riley was announced as the Trojans' new coach on Sunday night following multiple reports that he was departing OU. Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is also expected to join USC's staff, according to ESPN.
Simmons joined the Sooners' staff in 2015, the same season Riley was introduced as offensive coordinator. The pair also coached together at Texas Tech and East Carolina.
Bedenbaugh, who came to OU in 2013, coached a unit that won the 2018 Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.