OU football: Big 12 releases Sooners' 2022 conference schedule

Oklahoma's 2022 conference schedule was released by the Big 12 on Wednesday, along with nine other teams in the league.
The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ OU football schedule.➡️ https://t.co/w5sVhZPtWI | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/bzThl4ieYF— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 1, 2021
Following its non-conference slate, OU will host Kansas State on Sept. 24 and visit TCU on Oct. 1 before heading to the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown against Texas on Oct. 8. To finish October, the Sooners will take on Kansas on Oct. 15 in Norman and then Iowa State on Oct. 27 for a Thursday night matchup in Ames following their bye week.
Oklahoma will face Baylor in Norman on Nov. 5 before facing West Virginia on the road on Nov. 12. The Sooners close out the regular season with two potential big-time games starting with a Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 and finishing with a road game at Texas Tech on Nov. 26.
The conference slate will be the first season for the new Sooners' head coach, after Lincoln Riley's departure to USC.
The Big 12 Championship Game will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners will be vying for a spot in the title game in 2022 after missing out on the 2021 contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.