OU football: Big 12 releases Sooners' 2022 conference schedule

  • Updated
Pride of Oklahoma and custom United States Flag

The Pride of Oklahoma, accompanied by people waving a large United States of America flag shaped like the titular country, plays music as helicopters fly over Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma's 2022 conference schedule was released by the Big 12 on Wednesday, along with nine other teams in the league.

Following its non-conference slate, OU will host Kansas State on Sept. 24 and visit TCU on Oct. 1 before heading to the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown against Texas on Oct. 8. To finish October, the Sooners will take on Kansas on Oct. 15 in Norman and then Iowa State on Oct. 27 for a Thursday night matchup in Ames following their bye week. 

Oklahoma will face Baylor in Norman on Nov. 5 before facing West Virginia on the road on Nov. 12. The Sooners close out the regular season with two potential big-time games starting with a Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 and finishing with a road game at Texas Tech on Nov. 26.

The conference slate will be the first season for the new Sooners' head coach, after Lincoln Riley's departure to USC.

The Big 12 Championship Game will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners will be vying for a spot in the title game in 2022 after missing out on the 2021 contest.

