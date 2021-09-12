OU football: Baker Mayfield throws for over 300 yards, falls just short in Browns' 33-29 loss to Kansas City

Former Sooners and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fell just short against the defending-AFC champions Kansas City to open the season.
Mayfield completed 21-of-28 passes for 321 yards and an interception in the Browns’ 33-29 loss to begin the 2021 campaign. The former Heisman winner got off to a hot start in Sunday’s game, ending the first half 13-of-17 with 231 yards and a 22-10 lead, despite losing later in the game.
Baker finds his speedster Schwartz. #Browns📺: #CLEvsKC on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xSjWWXh5nb— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021
Baker Mayfield 🎯📺: #CLEvsKC on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/hZo4QLLnCd— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021
Mayfield’s Browns led the entire game up until late in the 4th quarter, when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass following a botched snap on a Browns punt attempt.
Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, threw his only interception while attempting to drive down the field and regain the lead with 1:16 left in the 4th quarter.
Mayfield played three seasons at Oklahoma from 2015-17 tallying 119 passing touchdowns and over 12,000 passing yards. He also led the Sooners to two College Football Playoff appearances and a Sugar Bowl win in 2016.
Mayfield and the Browns hope to rebound against the Houston Texans at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 at home.
