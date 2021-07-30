OU football award tracker: Spencer Rattler named to watch list for Walter Camp Player of the Year

A preseason favorite to win a seventh consecutive Big 12 championship and make the College Football Playoffs, Oklahoma’s roster features plenty of key players to watch in the 2021 season.

As the offseason progresses, follow along with The Daily’s tracker of every OU player named to an award watch list.

Spencer Rattler, redshirt sophomore quarterback

Spencer Rattler Then-redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler throws the ball during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&…

• Walter Camp Award (Player of the Year) — July 30

• Davey O'Brien (Best quarterback) — July 20

• Maxwell Award (Best all-around player) – July 19

Last season: Threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games. Was a first-team AP All-Big 12 selection and co-Big 12 newcomer of the year.

Marvin Mims, sophomore wide receiver

Marvin Mims Then-freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims before the game against Kansas on Nov. 7, 2020.

• Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player) — July 29

• Biletnikoff Award (Most outstanding receiver) — July 22

• Maxwell Award (Best all-around player) – July 19

Last season: Caught 37 receptions for 610 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. Named to ESPN’s freshman All-America team.

Pat Fields, senior safety

Pat Fields Then-junior safety Pat Fields during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, 2020.

• Wuerffel Trophy Award (Most impactful leader in community service) — July 29

Last season: Had 45 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and four pass breakups in 10 games. Named to Academic All-Big 12 first team.

Gabe Brkic, redshirt junior kicker

Gabe Brkic Redshirt junior kicker/punter Gabe Brkic during the spring game April 24.

• Lou Groza Award (Best place kicker) — July 28

Last season: Made 20 of 26 field goals and all 49 PAT attempts in 10 games. Was a Lou Groza semifinalist and a first-team All-Big 12 selection by the conference.

Nik Bonitto, redshirt junior outside linebacker

Nik Bonitto Redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto during practice March 24.

• Nagurski Trophy (Best defensive player) — July 27

• Butkus Award (Best linebacker) — July 26

• Bednarik Award (Best defensive player) – July 19

Last season: Made 32 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and eight sacks. Was a first team selection by Pro Football Focus.

Isaiah Thomas, redshirt senior defensive lineman

Isaiah Thomas Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas tackles Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger at the 2020 Red River Showdown in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2020.

• Nagurski Trophy (Best defensive player) — July 27

• Bednarik Award (Best defensive player) – July 19

Last season: Made 32 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Was a second team All Big 12 selection by Big 12 coaches and media.

Perrion Winfrey, senior defensive lineman

Perrion Winfrey Then-junior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey before the game against Kansas on Nov. 7, 2020.

• Nagurski Trophy (Best defensive player) — July 27

• Outland Trophy (Best interior offensive or defensive lineman) — July 27

Last season: Had 19 tackles, six tackles for loss and three pass breakups in 11 games. Was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the conference.

Marquis Hayes, redshirt senior offensive lineman

Marquis Hayes Redshirt senior offensive lineman Marquis Hayes during practice March 24.

• Outland Trophy (Best interior offensive or defensive lineman) — July 27

Last season: Allowed two sacks on 416 pass-blocking plays, according to Pro Football Focus. Started all 11 games at left guard.

Tyrese Robinson, redshirt senior offensive lineman

Tyrese Robinson Redshirt senior offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson during practice March 24.

• Outland Trophy (Best interior offensive or defensive lineman) — July 27

Last season: Allowed two sacks on 400 pass plays. Started all 11 games at right guard.

Brian Asamoah, redshirt junior linebacker

Brian Asamoah Then-redshirt sophomore linebacker Brian Asamoah before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, 2020.

• Butkus Award (Best linebacker) — July 26

Last season: Made 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a team-high 66 total tackles in 11 games. Record his first career interception in OU's 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Austin Stogner, junior tight end/H-back

Austin Stogner Then-freshman tight end Austin Stogner catches a pass during the game against Texas Tech on Sept. 28, 2019.

• John Mackey Award (Best tight end) — July 22

Last season: Caught 26 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. Was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the Associated Press.

Mike Woods, senior wide receiver

• Biletnikoff Award (Most outstanding receiver) — July 22

Last season (at Arkansas): Caught 32 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. Totaled 80 catches for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns in 31 games during his three seasons with the Razorbacks.

Kennedy Brooks, redshirt junior running back

Kennedy Brooks Then-redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks runs the ball during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State, Nov. 30, 2020.

• Doak Walker (Best running back) — July 21

Last season (in 2019, opted out 2020): Rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 155 carries in 13 games. Was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the conference's coaches and media.

Eric Gray, junior running back

Eric Gray Junior running back Eric Gray runs the ball during the spring game April 24.

• Doak Walker (Best running back) — July 21

Last season (at Tennessee): Rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns on 157 carries in nine games. Totaled 1,311 rushing yards and eight touchdowns along with 43 receptions for 369 yards and three scores in his Volunteer career.

Editor’s note: This article was updated at 9 a.m. July 23 to correct the eligibility of the Biletnikoff Award, which can be awarded to any position in college football.