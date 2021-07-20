OU football award tracker: Quarterback Spencer Rattler named to Davey O'Brien watch list

A preseason favorite to win a seventh consecutive Big 12 championship and make the College Football Playoff, Oklahoma’s roster features plenty of key players to watch in the 2021 season.
As the offseason progresses, follow along with The Daily’s tracker of every OU player named to an award watch list.
Spencer Rattler, redshirt sophomore quarterback
Spencer Rattler
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler throws the ball during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Sta…
• Davey O'Brien (Best quarterback) — July 20
• Maxwell Award (Best all-around player) – July 19
Last season: Threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games. Was a first-team AP All-Big 12 selection and co-Big 12 newcomer of the year.
Marvin Mims, sophomore wide receiver
Marvin Mims
Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims before the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.
• Maxwell Award (Best all-around player) – July 19
Last season: Caught 37 receptions for 610 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. Named to ESPN’s freshman All-America team.
Nik Bonitto, redshirt junior outside linebacker
Nik Bonitto
Redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto during practice March 24.
• Bednarik Award (Best defensive player) – July 19
Last season: Made 32 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and eight sacks. Was a first team selection by Pro Football Focus.
Isaiah Thomas, redshirt senior defensive lineman
Isaiah Thomas
Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas tackles Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger at the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.
• Bednarik Award (Best defensive player) – July 19
Last season: Made 32 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sackes. Was a second team All Big 12 selection by Big 12 coaches and media.
