OU football at Under Armour All-American Game: Highlights from future Sooners

Eight OU football signees were selected to the Under Armour All-American Game, which was played on Tuesday night in Orlando.
Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, five-star safety Peyton Bowen and five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore highlighted Team Speed, which was captained by Arnold.
Four-stars wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, offensive tackle Cayden Green, athlete Jacobe Johnson, and linebacker Lewis Carter also appeared for Team Speed.
Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc was chosen for the game but didn't participate as he joined the Sooners for bowl practices in Orlando.
Team Phantom defeated Team Speed 14-7, with Arnold connecting with Utah signee Michael Matthews on Team Speed's lone touchdown. The Guyer High School product finished 12-of-23 passing for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
On3 ranked Adebawore as the No. 2 overall top performer of the week, with Arnold coming in at No. 3.
Here are highlights from the Oklahoma signees, who are all enrolling early for the spring semester:
Jackson Arnold takes the field and completes his first pass at the Under Armour All-America Game.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/PQBDgSOnt6— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023
Cayden Green. 🥞#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/PMNPhEOEZC— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023
PJ Adebawore with the tackle off the edge.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/R4OunPWSAo— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023
Lewis Carter with the pressure that helps force an interception.#OUNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Tvx9XyhfwV— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023
Jackson Arnold picks up the first down.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/wiFOjFvPtQ— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023
Jackson Arnold is heating up. 🔥Picks up another first down on the run and then throws a TD pass on the next play.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/HrxWEegXXl— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023
. @_JacksonArnold_ ➡️ Michael Matthews for the first TD for Team Speed! #uanext pic.twitter.com/bLfxlP7Hzv— All-America Game (@UANextFootball) January 3, 2023
Cayden Green 🥞 on Arnold's TD pass. 😱#OUDNA | @CaydenGreen3 pic.twitter.com/raS9IFOXGJ— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023
Jacobe Johnson with the coverage on 3rd down.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/3fAxnl91yF— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023
PJ Adebawore with the pressure on 2nd down.Lewis Carter makes the stop on 3rd down.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/pbVFJY30lO— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023
"Boy, can he get rid of that football."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner | @_JacksonArnold_ pic.twitter.com/1AwZaBfRnF— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 4, 2023
Jackson Arnold on the move again.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/YHRbSneyYF— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 4, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.