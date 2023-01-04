 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football at Under Armour All-American Game: Highlights from future Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Eight OU football signees were selected to the Under Armour All-American Game, which was played on Tuesday night in Orlando.

Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, five-star safety Peyton Bowen and five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore highlighted Team Speed, which was captained by Arnold.

Four-stars wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, offensive tackle Cayden Green, athlete Jacobe Johnson, and linebacker Lewis Carter also appeared for Team Speed.

Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc was chosen for the game but didn't participate as he joined the Sooners for bowl practices in Orlando.

Team Phantom defeated Team Speed 14-7, with Arnold connecting with Utah signee Michael Matthews on Team Speed's lone touchdown. The Guyer High School product finished 12-of-23 passing for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception. 

On3 ranked Adebawore as the No. 2 overall top performer of the week, with Arnold coming in at No. 3. 

Here are highlights from the Oklahoma signees, who are all enrolling early for the spring semester:

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments