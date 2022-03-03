 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football at 2022 NFL Combine: Live results from former Sooners' workouts in Indianapolis

  • Updated
  • 0
Perrion Winfrey

Senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey hypes the crowd up during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Eleven former Oklahoma players were invited to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine from March 1-7 in Indianapolis.

OU is tied for the second most representatives in this year's combine of any school nationally. The Sooners participating in the event will be looking to put on a show before returning to Norman for their Pro Day on March 9.

Follow along below with The Daily's tracker of results for each former Sooner participating in the combine:

Jeremiah Hall, TE/H

40-yard dash: 4.96 seconds

Bench press: 19 reps

Vertical: 29 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches

3-cone: 7.43 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.62 seconds

Mike Woods, WR

40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds

Vertical: 34.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches

Gabe Brkic, K

Kennedy Brooks, RB

Marquis Hayes, G

Tyrese Robinson, T

Brian Asamoah, LB

Nik Bonitto, OLB

Isaiah Thomas, DE

Perrion Winfrey, DT

Delarrin Turner-Yell, S

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is The Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered OU women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments