OU football at 2022 NFL Combine: Live results from former Sooners' workouts in Indianapolis

Eleven former Oklahoma players were invited to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine from March 1-7 in Indianapolis.
OU is tied for the second most representatives in this year's combine of any school nationally. The Sooners participating in the event will be looking to put on a show before returning to Norman for their Pro Day on March 9.
Follow along below with The Daily's tracker of results for each former Sooner participating in the combine:
Jeremiah Hall, TE/H
40-yard dash: 4.96 seconds
Bench press: 19 reps
Vertical: 29 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
3-cone: 7.43 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.62 seconds
𝘖𝘧𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 💨@Jeremiah_hall27 | #OUDNA📺 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/X3JuaIRm5l— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 3, 2022
Mike Woods, WR
40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds
Vertical: 34.5 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches
The extension 😳@TheMikeWoods | #OUDNA📺 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/lpiHnaH2lu— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 4, 2022
.@OU_Football WR @TheMikeWoods with another gorgeous grab. 👀Keep your eyes out for this guy.📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JZDVt5l4qK— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
Gabe Brkic, K
Kennedy Brooks, RB
Marquis Hayes, G
Tyrese Robinson, T
Brian Asamoah, LB
Nik Bonitto, OLB
Isaiah Thomas, DE
Perrion Winfrey, DT
Delarrin Turner-Yell, S
