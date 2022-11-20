 Skip to main content
OU football: Ashton Sanders, a 3-star defensive lineman, commits to Sooners after official visit

OU helmet

An OU helmet during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Sunday night.

The 2023 prospect from Cathedral High School in Los Angeles was on an official visit for the Sooners 28-13 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday night. 

Sanders is the No. 731-ranked recruit nationally and the No. 79 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 62 player in California.

The 6-foot-1, 270-pound defender holds offers from, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Utah and Washington, among others. 

OU offered Sanders on Oct. 31, and he was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Todd Bates, per 247Sports. Sanders decommitted from California on Aug. 15. 

He's just the third defensive line commit in Oklahoma's class, joining five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore and four-star lineman Derrick LeBlanc. 

