OU football: Sooners running back Mikey Henderson dismissed from program after Norman police issue felony arrest warrant

Running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from OU, head coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday night.
Earlier Tuesday, an arrest warrant was requested by the Norman Police Department to the Cleveland County District Attorney's office for Henderson, which was first reported by SI Sooners' John Hoover and Josh Callaway.
Breaking: Arrest Warrant Request Submitted for Oklahoma RB Mikey Henderson #Soonershttps://t.co/d3D7rqdODK— John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) July 6, 2021
SI Sooners' report stated Norman police determined Henderson was involved in an alleged robbery on April 15 at Crimson Park apartments — since rebranded to Alight Norman apartments — which also led to the arrests of wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan.
The report was confirmed by SoonerScoop’s Carey Murdock, who was told by Cleveland County Sheriff PIO Mendi Brandon that a felony arrest warrant was issued for Henderson for “conjoint robbery, conspiracy, and assault with a dangerous weapon.”
Bridges allegedly threatened to kill the victim for refusing to sell marijuana to McGowan. According to felony arrest warrants filed May 7, jewelry, marijuana and high-dollar shoes were among items stolen from the victim. Head coach Lincoln Riley announced the dismissal of Bridges and McGowan on May 6.
Before transitioning to running back this offseason, Henderson played eight games at H-back for OU in 2020 as a freshman. The 6-foot-2 native of St. Louis, Missouri, totaled 168 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 catches. He also had nine carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Henderson was a three-star recruit in the Sooners' 2020 class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.