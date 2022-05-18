 Skip to main content
OU football: Arizona State transfer receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton announces commitment to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former Arizona State receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Bunkley-Shelton previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 28. The redshirt freshman appeared in 12 games for the Sun Devils in 2021 and caught 33 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his Arizona State career with 518 total yards.

The 6-foot 180 pound target from Gardena, California was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Bunkley-Shelton chose OU over Kansas.

His commitment comes less than a week after Missouri transfer receiver JJ Hester committed to the Sooners on May 11. The two add to OU's depth as redshirt freshman Cody Jackson transferred to Houston. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

