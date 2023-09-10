Oklahoma (2-0) fell from No. 18 to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Sunday.
POLL ALERT: Texas jumps to No. 4 in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama, which falls to 10th. Pac-12 has eight ranked teams.Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiT9QR pic.twitter.com/SPZ3P3dzks— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 10, 2023
The Sooners are coming off a 28-11 victory over SMU (1-1) on Saturday, where redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 176 yards and four touchdowns.
OU was joined by fellow Big 12 teams Texas and Kansas State in the poll, which were ranked No. 4 and No. 15, respectively. TCU, Oklahoma State and Kansas all received votes, but it wasn’t enough to land in the top 25
Next, OU will play its first road contest against Tulsa (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Tulsa.