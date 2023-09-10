Brent Venables

Brent Venables during Walk of Champions on Sept. 9.

 Aden Choate / OU Daily

Oklahoma (2-0) fell from No. 18 to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Sunday. 

The Sooners are coming off a 28-11 victory over SMU (1-1) on Saturday, where redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 176 yards and four touchdowns. 

OU was joined by fellow Big 12 teams Texas and Kansas State in the poll, which were ranked No. 4 and No. 15, respectively. TCU, Oklahoma State and Kansas all received votes, but it wasn’t enough to land in the top 25 

Next, OU will play its first road contest against Tulsa (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Tulsa. 

 

