OU football: Alex Grinch, Sooners hope to play 'elite-level defense' with national championship in mind

Sixth-year senior Caleb Kelly, who’s been with the Oklahoma defense through all the ups-and-downs, remembered listening to defensive coordinator Alex Grinch outlining his plan.
The veteran linebacker recalled Grinch telling him there'd be a large improvement in year one, with another expected for the following season. Now, according to the plan set by Grinch, this season is supposed to be different.
“Going into this year, it’s just kind of like, OK, now we’ve got to set in stone and make it to where every single year we’ll be a top-10 defense over and over and over again,” Kelly said at OU’s local media day Thursday. “That’s kind of the goal I think. It’s just been cool to see because the coaches told us that and then they coached it to happen and we helped make it happen as well as players.”
Grinch said there was one way for Oklahoma’s defensive narrative to change — results.
And results is what the third-year defensive coordinator has achieved. Grinch turned a Sooners defense that finished No. 101 out of 130 teams in total defense in 2018 to No. 28 a season ago. OU had 14 turnovers in 2020 — one more than during the 2018 season — but played three less games.
“I think you’re always, regardless of where you’re at, you’re saying whatever the product was a year ago we’ve gotta be better than what that was,” Grinch said. “As a coach, you think that way because you have to expect every player to assume just that. ... When we play a certain way, when we execute our fundamentals, when we execute our defense, more specifically for four quarters, we have a chance to be a very good defense.”
Grinch has noticed a difference in competition as the team heads into fall camp each season. The defense, which averaged a 28-player per-game rotation last season according to Grinch, is hoping to expand that number this season. Grinch even said he envisions eight interior linemen and six pass rushers will alternate on the defensive line.
“I knew this was going to happen,” senior defensive lineman and Preseason All-Big 12 Team selection Perrion Winfrey said. “I knew that once we all got together what the defense was gonna be and what it could be.”
That competition and a willingness to substitute multiple players in the unit allows for newcomers like freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman, sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence and freshman defensive backs Jordan Mukes and Billy Bowman to contribute right away.
Now, with a proven defense alongside head coach Lincoln Riley’s high-octane offense — led by Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler — OU hopes to break its 0-4 record in the College Football Playoff.
“I believe we have all the tools in our defense,” said redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah, who led the team in tackles last season. “We have everyone up front, everyone in our linebacker room and everyone in the deep end. This is a defense that Coach Grinch couldn’t have asked for. ... The next step in us taking that next leap would be just play like that elite-level defense.
“And that’s the goal, the goal is being elite, the goal is to get takeaways. And that’s something that has been very emphasized here in this facility. And that’s what we’re trying to do this year is lead the country in takeaways because when you lead the country in takeaways you win a national championship. “
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.