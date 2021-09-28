OU football: Alex Grinch, Sooners defense's struggles vs Kansas State 'all in the past'

The expectations for Alex Grinch’s defense haven’t changed.
With OU’s slow offensive start this season, the third-year defensive coordinator’s unit has been pivotal to the Sooners’ 4-0 record. Oklahoma’s defense has come up with crucial fourth quarter performances against Tulane, Nebraska and West Virginia, prompting many to wonder if this defensive squad could be Grinch’s best to date.
Even so, as his “next play” mentality — something the entire OU defense has adopted as well — persists, Grinch is already over what the Sooners’ have accomplished this season. He’s ready for his team to move on and be better than it was before.
“The chief goal every week is to hold the opponent to one less point than our offense scores,” Grinch said in a press conference Tuesday. “That never goes away. Beyond that, I think it's just, as much as anything, is to get your current players to play at their maximum speed and potential, and encourage the behaviors that lead to those types of performances.”
Oklahoma heads to Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday to face Kansas State. The Wildcats (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) have defeated the Sooners in back-to-back seasons, with their first victory coming in a 48-41 slugfest at home in 2019 and the second coming in a 38-35 comeback win in 2020.
“We’ve been really hot and cold against them the last few years,” head coach Lincoln Riley said of Kansas State. “We’ve had some halves where we’ve played really, really good football. And then we’ve had a lull against them in the last two games. … We haven’t really put together a four-quarter game, which we’re going to need to do when we go up there.
“They’ve changed a couple things around schematically (this season), but (there’s) still a lot of the same principles that you always see. They’re good tacklers. They’re physical up front. They do a really nice job in short yardage and they have some definite creativity defensively. It’s kind of like, no matter what scheme they’re running, you know what you’re going to get out of Kansas State.”
Senior quarterback Skylar Thompson threw for 334 yards and on a touchdown on 18-of-25 passing against OU last season, and also added three rushing scores. In the Wildcats’ 31-23 win over Southern Illinois on Sept. 11, Thompson suffered a knee injury that head coach Chris Klieman said will likely sideline him for Saturday’s game.
In his place, sophomores Jaren Lewis and Will Howard are both expected to get playing time against the Sooners. In Kansas State’s 31-20 loss to Oklahoma State last weekend, Lewis tossed for 148 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 10-of-19 passing as Howard finished 4-of-12 for 50 yards.
“We’ve been able to see a little bit of tape obviously on all three guys,” Riley said about the K-State quarterback room. “Their skill sets are all a little different, but they're not just all drastically different. And so, they all have some athleticism to them, all can throw the ball well.”
Additionally, sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn, K-State’s leading rusher this season, had eight carries for 35 yards and a score against Oklahoma last year, but added 129 receiving yards on four catches.
“That’s all in the past,” redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Kori Roberson said of OU’s losing streak to Kansas State. “It’s all about what we do this week. I know my teammates are very excited. We really want to come at them, do what we have to do and show everybody what we can do.”
As for the Sooners’ defensive plan against the Wildcats this time around, Grinch and Riley both said their team won’t need to change its approach much.
Grinch’s system is built to rotate in as many personnel as he desires. In OU’s first two games of the season, its defense played over 30 players in both games. As Oklahoma heads into a matchup against an opponent that’s had its number two years in a row, and does so with an offense that has uncharacteristically struggled this season, Grinch expects his defense to rise to the occasion once again.
“A lot of it ties into, as you get into the season, is the performance in the game prior,” Grinch said of OU’s defensive rotations. “It's how they perform over the course of a week in practice. And then once in there, it’s how they are doing in the moment. Sometimes you can diagnose that better than others, maybe it’s a mental error or a breakdown… all those things factor into it. We’d rather come out of the game and say we played more guys, not less guys.
“But also, it’s a message to those guys. We expect them, when they go in the game, to show some competitiveness in terms of production that they have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.