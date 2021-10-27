OU football: 'Alarming' Sooners defense needs 'sense of urgency' after Kansas blemishes surface as postseason looms

Make no mistake, Alex Grinch understands the importance of Oklahoma’s defense moving forward.
The third-year defensive coordinator, responsible for improving No. 4 OU’s defense from 67th in total defense in 2018 to 28th in 2020, took blame for his unit’s struggles after showing weakness against Kansas.
The Jayhawks scored 23 points and racked up 412 yards against the Sooners, both Big 12 highs for KU this season. Kansas, which hasn’t won more than three games since 2009, only scored 28 combined points against their three previous conference opponents in Baylor, Iowa State and Texas Tech, and lost by an average of 39 points in those matchups. OU typically finds its stride late in the season, as it hasn’t lost in November since 2014. But this season, the Sooners have yet to find their groove as the postseason looms, especially defensively.
“I think it’s alarming. … You’re running out of time,” Grinch said. “There’s a sense of urgency. There has to be. … What are we doing wrong as coaches? How am I not landing a message?”
For Oklahoma to fulfill its national championship hopes, it must improve the imperfect defense to otherwise match the potent offense that has grown stronger under true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.
Grinch, who’s potentially a coveted candidate for a head coaching job next fall, didn’t shy away from embracing his failures in coaching the Sooners’ unit through its shortcomings.
“It’s embarrassing as a coach,” Grinch said. “It’s against us as coaches to make even a small claim in that regard that the players need to do something. You know, it’s our responsibility.”
OU head coach Lincoln Riley mentioned that most teams give the Sooners a tough game, given the historicity of their dominance. The fifth-year coach compared playing OU for other Big 12 teams to how it prepares for Texas each week.
Junior cornerback Jaden Davis added that Oklahoma’s defense has to change its mindset when it approaches each game.
“We know that as a team, it’s not an issue of talent or scheme,” said Davis, who has 20 total tackles this season. “It’s the issue of, it’s just a mindset. It’s a mindset that we have to go out there every play. And when the game starts, no matter who’s the opponent, you guys are on the same level.”
Further, Grinch feels that he’s failed to motivate his players to play elite football. He suggests he’s done a poor job managing the group’s mindset. However, despite his feelings of collapse as the defense’s signal caller, he feels the group can be fixed.
Davis knows that, too, and he used a sentiment he learned from Grinch to prove that performances of late are not a harbinger of continued struggles.
“Coach Grinch always stresses, just ‘throw work at it,’” Davis said. “When we were playing good, we were working. … You’re never at that point where you’re untouchable. And we found that out and we’ve learned that lesson.”
Although Oklahoma’s defense hasn’t played up to the standard it set at the beginning of the season, when it allowed just 16 and 13 points in back-to-back games against Nebraska and West Virginia in September, help is on its way.
The Sooners missed four defensive starters — D.J. Graham, Woodi Washington, Jalen Redmond and Delarrin Turner-Yell — for portions of the previous two games against TCU and Kansas. Riley thinks their return will spark the struggling unit.
“I think we know, especially in the last few weeks, we haven’t played to our capability,” Riley said on Tuesday. “I think my confidence level is still very high there, there’s those things obviously that we have to correct with the guys that have been playing. We’re gonna have a chance to get a batch of starters back here pretty quick, which I don't care where you're at, how much depth you have, anything like that. That makes a difference and I think it'll be a good shot in the arm.”
Redmond suited up for the Kansas game, but didn’t play. On Tuesday, Riley said he anticipates OU’s 2019 sacks leader with 6.5 to return on Saturday against the Red Raiders after suffering a knee injury against Nebraska on Sept. 18. The redshirt sophomore, who started the first three games at defensive tackle this season, allows redshirt senior Isaiah Thomas to move back to his regular position at defensive end.
Perhaps getting the defensive line back to its original starting lineup will propel a group that has recorded just one sack across OU’s previous two games. Even the return of Graham, and potentially Washington, the presumed starters at cornerback, can help lock up opposing receivers allowing more time to pressure the backfield.
For Oklahoma to achieve the standard of hype it was given prior to the season, it needs its defense to improve, and fast, as it heads into Championship in November.
“In the end, you have to get a group of guys over it and perform up to an actual standard,” Grinch said. “To assume now is the time to change behaviors because we’re fatigued with poor performance would be an understatement. It’s long overdue.”
