OU football: After Sooners' 4th-down mistakes vs. Baylor, they battle West Virginia, who tops Big 12 in conversions

Oklahoma was burned by fourth-down attempts on offense and defense in its 38-35 loss to Baylor last Saturday.
The Bears finished the contest 3-for-3 on attempts, including a conversion on its own 29-yard line in the fourth quarter. OU on the other hand, perhaps was too reluctant on its own tries.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Bears’ 35-yard line early in the second quarter but was stopped.
Two quarters later, as the Sooners faced a fourth-and-4, Lebby and head coach Brent Venables decided to punt from Baylor’s 46-yard line to pin their opponent, but the play resulted in a touchback.
Lebby said the first failed attempt played a role in not going for it later.
“That fourth down we don’t convert (against Baylor) is going to create confidence or not create confidence to be able to go for it,” he said Monday. “We have to convert. Shoot, that was a big one. At the end of it, I think that affects us not going for it later in the game.”
Those potential learning experiences could be crucial for the Sooners’ matchup with West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Mountaineers rank first in the Big 12 in fourth-down conversion rate this season, finding success on 15 of their 21 tries.
They also rank last in the league in stopping fourth downs, as their opponents have converted 16 of 20 tries.
OU’s coaches said with analytics available to teams, fourth-down decisions have become more frequent.
“Everybody is working off the analytics now, and this year is going to set a record for the most fourth-down attempts in the history of college football,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “That's a point of emphasis every week as far as the mentality of having a four-down mindset, not a three-down mindset and you're off the field.
“I mean, (Baylor went) for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 29. It's not a surprise. It's not something that we haven't prepared for. It's not something we haven't spent time game planning for as a staff. A lot of coaches now are following the analytics and being aggressive with the fourth-down calls both offensively and defensively.”
Roof is right, as the Big 12 has attempted 197 fourth-down conversions through nine games. Last season, the conference had 231 the entire year, including the postseason.
Venables offered his own thoughts on the landscape of the play.
“Every week’s different,” he said Tuesday. “Matchups are different, the analytics change from week-to-week based on matchups and the ability of the different units on both teams and things of that nature.
“If you’re a much better team than the opponent you are playing, they will tell you to punt it more than going for it. If things are more evenly matched or you are outmatched, the analytics are very, very aggressive. So, it's been good for the teams that have chosen to go that route… I'd be interested in seeing the teams that it hasn't worked out well for. I think it can go both ways.”
But Venables also thinks going for it on fourth downs has fallbacks sometimes.
The former Clemson defensive coordinator remembers watching Mississippi-Alabama last season, when head coach Lane Kiffin and Lebby, his former play caller, attempted five fourth downs, but converted just two against the Crimson Tide.
After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban said he prepared his team for Mississippi’s ideology, who converted the fifth-most fourth-down tries in college football last season.
Kiffin said after the game that he followed the analytics, and Saban said he told his team to act like they’re playing two third downs.
“You have to have a lot of courage, boldness and ability to be able to execute in those situations,” Venables said. “You have to live with the results as well. It doesn’t (always) work out as great.”
For Oklahoma this weekend, it’ll hope to make the right decisions on its fourth-down tries and balance the risk with the reward.
“I think every fourth down is like a season in its own,” Venables said. “They don’t have anything to do with one another. … How you respond is how you respond to anything.
“Did we do a good job of that? No, we didn’t. But we have. It’s never an every time thing.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.