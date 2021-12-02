OU football: 9 Sooners named to All-Big 12 teams; Jeremiah Hall, Michael Turk with first-team honors

Nine Oklahoma players received All-Big 12 honors, the conference announced Thursday.
Redshirt seniors Jeremiah Hall and Michael Turk made First Team All-Big 12. Hall made the team as a fullback, receiving first-team honors for the second straight season. Hall scored five total touchdowns this season and gained 342 total yards.
Turk averaged 51.3 yards per punt this season, with eight over 60 yards. It’s his first All-Big 12 honor after receiving two First-team All-Pac 12 honors at Arizona State.
1️⃣st Team All-Big 12@Jeremiah_Hall27 Michael Turk➡️ https://t.co/a2MDihG48n | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Chq03D2Qcw— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 2, 2021
Seven Sooners made Second-team All-Big 12, including redshirt seniors Marquis Hayes and Isaiah Thomas, seniors Delarrin Turner-Yell and Perrion Winfrey, and redshirt juniors Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto and Gabe Brkic. Hayes has started all 12 games at right guard for OU, earning his first All-Big 12 honor. Thomas led OU with eight sacks and ranked second amongst Sooners with 11.5 tackles for loss.
Turner-Yell made his first All-Big 12 team after leading OU with three interceptions. Winfrey ranked third amongst Sooners with 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Asamoah earned his first All-Big 12 team after recording a team-high 89 tackles this season. Bonitto made Second-team All-Big 12 for the second straight season.
Brkic, a Lou Groza award finalist, earned his third All-Big 12 honor. The Chardon, Ohio native went 18-for-24 on field goals and made all 52 of his extra point attempts. His five field goals of 50 yards or longer is tied for the nation’s best and his scoring average of 8.8 points per game leads the Big 12. His 106 points scored leads all Big 12 kickers.
2️⃣nd Team All-Big 12@pdontplay @BrianAsamoah2 @dtturner11 @nikkkkbonitto @bigmo__54 @GabeBrkic @Isaiah_t55 ➡️ https://t.co/a2MDihG48n | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/UoYKBmsV3u— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 2, 2021
In addition to OU’s nine All-Big 12 honorees, nine other Sooners earned honorable mentions from the conference. These players are freshmen Caleb Williams and Danny Stutsman, sophomores Marvin Mims and Key Lawrence, redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops, seniors Patrick Fields, Chris Murray and Michael Woods II and redshirt senior guard Tyrese Robinson.
Honorable Mention All-Big 12@tyrese_robinson @KeShawn2x @PatrickFields24 @TheMikeWoods @marvindmims @GabeBrkic @FbStutsman @CALEBcsw @Drake_stoops @chris1murray ➡️ https://t.co/a2MDihG48n | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/nqPFeOkBr8— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 2, 2021
OU’s nine All-Big 12 honorees are tied with Oklahoma State for second most in the conference. Iowa State led the Big 12 with 12 honorees.
