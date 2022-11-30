OU football: 7 Sooners earn All-Big 12 honors; Dillon Gabriel named offensive newcomer of the year

Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims Jr., offensive lineman Anton Harrison and punter Michael Turk were voted by conference head coaches as All-Big 12 first team selections on Wednesday. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel won offensive newcomer of the year.
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝟭𝟮 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 🔺 WR @marvindmims 🔺 OL @Ayee_Tonn 🔺 P @HangtimeYT #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/PYtw8aIARJ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 30, 2022
Tight end Brayden Willis, running back Eric Gray and defensive end Ethan Downs were on the Big 12's second team.
Sooners Billy Bowman, Justin Broiles, Chris Murray, Andrew Raym, Danny Stutsman, David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White, were named honorable mentions.
Mims, a junior, ranked second in the conference with 1,006 receiving yards. He also recorded 52 catches and six touchdowns. The Frisco, Texas, native was also named an honorable mention for kick and punt returner. Harrison was an honorable mention for offensive lineman of the year and has started for OU across each of his three seasons.
Turk, a sixth-year senior, was also a first-team selection in 2021. He led the conference with an average 46.7 yards per punt this season.
Gray, a senior, finished with 1,364 rushing yards this season, good for second in the Big 12. Willis ended his fifth and final regular season with an OU-leading seven touchdown receptions, which ranks fifth most among tight ends nationally.
Gabriel, a UCF transfer, led the conference in average passing yards per game (265.9), and was second in passing touchdowns (24).
Downs led the Sooners in tackles for loss (12.5) and was tied for the team lead in sacks (4.5). The sophomore started all 12 of Oklahoma's games this season.
Harrison, Turk and sixth-year senior cornerback C.J. Coldon were named honorable mentions for individual awards. They all received at least one vote for offensive lineman of the year, special teams player of the year and defensive newcomer of the year, respectively.
OU leads the Big 12 with 48 all-time individual awards. The Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) find out their bowl destination on Sunday, Dec. 4.
