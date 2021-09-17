OU football: 5-star Los Alamitos wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. lists Sooners in final 5

Deandre Moore Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the class of 2023, included Oklahoma in his final five schools via Twitter on Friday.
The Commitment. @Coach_Norvell @CoachDee_USC @coach_cristobal @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/slDOtXeaDx— ᴅᴍᴏ. (@DeandreMooreJr) September 17, 2021
If Moore commits to OU, he will be the third class of 2023 recruit from Los Alamitos High School to do so. His teammates, five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and five-star athlete Makai Lemon, previously made pledges to the Sooners.
Moore is the third-best wide receiver and fourth-best recruit in California, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Those rankings also list Moore as the 33rd best recruit in the country, with Oklahoma being the favorites to land him. Moore’s final five also include Alabama, USC, Oregon, and Florida State.
Oklahoma has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class in the country so far, according to 247Sports. The class includes three five-star recruits, Nelson and Lemon among them.
