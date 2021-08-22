OU football: 5-star 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss commits to Sooners

Five-star class of 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss announced his commitment to Oklahoma via CBS Sports HQ on Sunday.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 5⃣⭐️ WR Brandon Inniss has just committed to Oklahoma on @CBSSportsHQ.Inniss is currently ranked as the 4th-best prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.Profile ➡️ https://t.co/LPObjAZ30q#OUDNA | #TakeFlight23 pic.twitter.com/AGTga8J5DQ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) August 22, 2021
The Fort Lauderdale native is considered the No. 1 receiver and No. 4 player nationally in addition to being the top player in Florida, according to Rivals.com. Inniss chose the Sooners over four other finalists — Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Miami.
Standing six feet tall and weighing 189 pounds, Inniss has played varsity football since eighth grade. He spent his first two seasons as University High School and racked up 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Inniss then transferred to TRU Prep Academy for his sophomore year and added 637 yards and five touchdowns. He has since transferred again to American Heritage High School ahead of his junior season.
For 2023, Oklahoma boasts the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, which is headlined by Inniss, five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and five-star receiver Makai Lemon. The group also includes four-star running back Treyaun Webb, four-star tight end Luke Hasz and zero-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates.
