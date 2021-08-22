You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 5-star 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Five-star class of 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss announced his commitment to Oklahoma via CBS Sports HQ on Sunday.

The Fort Lauderdale native is considered the No. 1 receiver and No. 4 player nationally in addition to being the top player in Florida, according to Rivals.com. Inniss chose the Sooners over four other finalists — Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Miami.

Standing six feet tall and weighing 189 pounds, Inniss has played varsity football since eighth grade. He spent his first two seasons as University High School and racked up 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Inniss then transferred to TRU Prep Academy for his sophomore year and added 637 yards and five touchdowns. He has since transferred again to American Heritage High School ahead of his junior season.

For 2023, Oklahoma boasts the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, which is headlined by Inniss, five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and five-star receiver Makai Lemon. The group also includes four-star running back Treyaun Webb, four-star tight end Luke Hasz and zero-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

